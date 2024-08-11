Home > Exclusives > Leah McSweeney EXCLUSIVE Single Leah McSweeney Reveals Her Worries When It Comes to Dating as She Navigates Being Sober Source: MEGA Leah McSweeney can't wait to go on sober dates!

Leah McSweeney is single and ready to mingle. The Real Housewives of New York City alum still gets a bit nervous when it comes to dating — especially due to the "weird drinking culture" attached to it — however, thanks to society's progressive acceptance of sobriety, the 41-year-old is still optimistic about finding "the one."

Source: @leahmob/Instagram The reality star is the creative lead behind the recently launched, sober-centric dating app Club Pillar.

In a new interview, McSweeney exclusively opens up to OK! about her worries when it comes to dating and reveals how the new app Club Pillar is positively using sobriety to help her match with Mr. Right. Speaking on how her partnership as the creative lead for with the world's first sober-forward, members-only dating app came about, the reality star recalls feeling like "the universe" brought her Club Pillar during "a very "transitional period in my life."

Source: @leahmob/Instagram Leah McSweeney opened up about how working for Bravo didn't 'align' with her sobriety.

"[I was] working in a job that was not aligned with my sobriety," McSweeney admits in reference to her time at Bravo. "I was asking the universe, I really was like putting it out there, 'hey, bring me something, lead me to something that aligns with me and feels good and is purposeful.'" "When [co-founder Jesse Urvater] told me the idea, I was like, 'this is absolutely incredible.' I'm so happy to be on board. I've been very open about being sober and being in recovery, but it's not just people in recovery that have a problem drinking. It's [also] people who want to be healthy," she explains.

McSweeney notes: "When it comes to dating, the weird drinking culture that is so permeated in dating and society is such a problem. Bad things happen when you get drunk, you know what I mean? So combine that with dating, how are you supposed to meet someone and really connect with them if you're drunk?" "You can't even be present," she insists. "You don't even remember what they said. So, I think this is a huge game changer and it's going to help so many people."

Source: @leahmob/Instagram Leah McSweeney hopes Club Pillar can help break the 'weird drinking culture' associated with dating.

Aside from partnering with Club Pillar, McSweeney will be swiping as a member herself. "I am so excited. I'm really single and I am going to be [using] the app and I can't wait," she says — although there is still a bit of anxiety when it comes to dating while in the spotlight.

"I worry about them Googling me," the fashion designer confesses with a laugh. "When I was on the show, I didn't date at all. It was very hard to be healthy and meet someone new while you're [filming]. What kind of person wants to meet someone that's on a reality show, you know?" Now that she's "not on TV and [has] a more private life," McSweeney is back in the dating game, and even having "fun" with it.

Source: @leahmob/Instagram Leah McSweeney has 'always wanted a wedding.'

"I have to just be like, 'well if someone's going to judge me for whatever happened on TV or whatever's gone on, they're not for me,'" she reflects. "I don't wanna date a judgmental person, period. But it's definitely nicer, not being on TV and dating." While McSweeney doesn't want to "plan [her] future," the RHONY alum is "open to falling in love and [finding] a real partnership."

"I've never been married before, but I've always wanted a wedding," she shares. "If I get to wear my white wedding dress, I'll be happy." That being said, tying the knot isn't the main thing on McSweeney's mind. "It's not what I think about. I'm not thinking about that. I'm thinking about Club Pillar, I'm thinking about my daughter going to college," McSweeney mentions, noting she mainly just wants a companion who can "support all my endeavors."