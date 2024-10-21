Home > News > Liam Payne NEWS Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Danielle Peazer Reveals the Last Message Late Singer Sent to Her Before His Tragic Death Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram & MEGA Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer revealed his last message to her before his tragic death.

Danielle Peazer recently took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne following his sudden death on October 16.

In her post, she opened up about the last message he sent her just weeks before his passing. The tribute, shared on October 20, featured a carousel of photos, including a black-and-white snapshot of the two eating ice cream from their time together.

Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram Danielle Peazer and the late singer met on set of 'The X-Factor' in 2010.

“Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart. Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever," Payne’s ex-girlfriend wrote, referring to her husband, radio DJ Sonny Jay, and their daughter, Mia.

“Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we'd have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us,” she continued.

Peazer and Payne's relationship began in 2010 during his rise to fame with One Direction and lasted until their split in 2013. However, in 2022, the pair were spotted together nearly a decade after their breakup.

Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram Danielle Peazer said that Liam Payne expressed his 'happiness' for her family.

“I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world,” Peazer, 36, added, referring to the struggles the “Strip That Down” singer faced in his career as just days before his passing, there were rumors that he was dropped by his record label.

Still, the model gushed over Payne's success. “Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world-famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many, and more recently, an uncle,” Peazer, who gave birth to Mia in May, expressed.

Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram The model mentioned Liam Payne's only son, Bear, in her message to him.

She also extended her support to Payne's loved ones. “To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts, and strength go to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible, and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to,” she added.

Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram Liam Payne 'took a little longer' for him to figure out the person he wanted to be, according to his ex-girlfriend.

In addition to Peazer’s message, Payne’s current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who went home to Florida ahead of the singer days before he died in Buenos Aires, broke her silence on Instagram on October 18.

Source: @daniellepeazer/Instagram Daniell Peazer highlighted the lasting friendship she had with the ex-boyband member even after their split in 2013.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," the 25-year-old wrote. "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”