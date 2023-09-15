OK Magazine
Linda Evangelista, 58, Tears Up in 'Emotional' Interview About Botched Surgeries Which Left Her 'Permanently Deformed'

Sep. 15 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Linda Evangelista recently opened up while filming the upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, which details the careers of the 58-year-old and fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

Linda Evangelista has one son named Augustin Evangelista.

Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bill, who were the directors on the project, spilled to a news outlet about the interview with the mother-of-one, where she was apparently "processing her emotions in real time, on camera."

"It was such an emotional interview ... She was saying she deserved it and I was like, 'No, you don't deserve this.' But it was what she felt. She was just so honest about it," Williams shared, adding that the whole room began to cry while filming her confessional.

Linda Evangelista is widely known as one of the most influential models of all time.

"Larissa and I were in tears, and so was everyone in the crew. It was like an emotional interview from beginning to end, we were crying all the time. I'm surprised we even got anything," Williams continued. "She was letting so much out that she had never talked about before. You see her feeling guilty and processing in real time on camera, and that was an incredible interview."

Linda Evangelista was married to Gérald Marie from 1987-1993.

He noted that the supermodel had cracked under the pressure of trying to keep up with other women in the industry.

"She always wanted to be a model. She fell victim to that belief of having to hold on to that beauty and she's like, 'Am I paying the price for it?' And she was very honest about that," Williams said. "She's been very open about [her experience with CoolSculpting] and that's a beautiful thing. In the film, you almost watch Linda process and come to terms with this in real time as it happens. In episode four, she's coming to terms with a lot of heavy stuff."

According to a previous interview with Vogue, Evangelista spent six years "in hiding" after having a rare reaction to CoolSculping called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia. She told the fashion magazine she was "so depressed" from her condition that she "hated" herself.

Evangelista even explained how she felt "permanently deformed" and “brutally disfigured” from the reaction, which can cause "painless, visibly enlarged, firm, well-demarcated mass" underneath the skin.

Daily Mail reported on the directors' remarks.

