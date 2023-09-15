Linda Evangelista, 58, Tears Up in 'Emotional' Interview About Botched Surgeries Which Left Her 'Permanently Deformed'

He noted that the supermodel had cracked under the pressure of trying to keep up with other women in the industry.

"She always wanted to be a model. She fell victim to that belief of having to hold on to that beauty and she's like, 'Am I paying the price for it?' And she was very honest about that," Williams said. "She's been very open about [her experience with CoolSculpting] and that's a beautiful thing. In the film, you almost watch Linda process and come to terms with this in real time as it happens. In episode four, she's coming to terms with a lot of heavy stuff."