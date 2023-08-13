18-Year-Old Met Man on Dating App, Fatally Shot Him in Las Vegas Hotel Room: Police
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, 18-year-old Emma Kusak has been accused of killing Charlie Satrustegui after meeting him on a dating app.
The teen faces a murder charge after Satrustegui was found shot dead on June 29 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Kusak was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 26, her 18th birthday.
On the day of the death, the authorities received a call from Kusak herself telling them she had shot and killed someone. When they showed up at the scene, Kusak had fled, though they found Satrustegui's body in a 12th floor hotel room.
Later that day, at 12:30 p.m., Kusak called again to communicate that she was on her way to turn herself in.
"While being taken into custody, Emma made the excited utterance, 'I didn't mean to do it,'" the police report read.
During her interview with the cops, Kusak revealed that she had met Satrustegui on Bumble two months before. She explained that she was not looking for anything romantic with the victim. However, the duo texted often after they connected online. They had not met until Satrustegui asked Kusak if she wanted to hang out as he was coming to visit Sin City from California. Satrustegui then picked up Kusak and took her to his hotel, where he was staying.
After a night of drinking, Kusak said they had both fallen asleep, though Satrustegui apparently wanted to kick her out due to her loud coughing.
Kusak also told police that she shot the victim because he had made advances and she believed she was going to be attacked; however, she later said that this was untrue.
According to the arrest report, she later explained that when Satrustegui tried to get her to leave his room, she became desperate as she had no money, nowhere to go and had already been avoiding her parents and law enforcement. Kusak then admitted she took a gun in hopes of robbing Satrustegui, to which he lunged for the weapon, and she shot.
"Emma said she didn't mean to shoot him and didn't want to shoot him, but she had nowhere to go and didn't want to go back to jail. Emma said she impulsively shot Charlie," the report read.
Kusak was not granted bail during her July 27 hearing.
