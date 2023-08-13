18-Year-Old Met Man on Dating App, Fatally Shot Him in Las Vegas Hotel Room: Police

"While being taken into custody, Emma made the excited utterance, 'I didn't mean to do it,'" the police report read.

During her interview with the cops, Kusak revealed that she had met Satrustegui on Bumble two months before. She explained that she was not looking for anything romantic with the victim. However, the duo texted often after they connected online. They had not met until Satrustegui asked Kusak if she wanted to hang out as he was coming to visit Sin City from California. Satrustegui then picked up Kusak and took her to his hotel, where he was staying.