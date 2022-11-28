Madonna Shares Rare Photo Of All 6 Of Her Children During Holiday Festivities — See Pics
Thanksgiving in Madonna’s household calls for a dance party.
The Queen of Pop celebrated the holiday weekend with all six of her children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, as well as 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
In a photo shared to Instagram on Friday, November 25, Madonna stood front and center, while Lourdes — whose father is Carlos Leon — Rocco and David, whom the pop sensation shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and adoptive daughters Mercy, Ester and Stelle stood on either side of her.
The 64-year-old — who donned a lace, black curve-hugging silhouette — shared the series of family snapshots with the caption, "what I’m thankful for 💛," as each festive plate at the dining table appeared to have a pen and paper for her brood to write down what they felt most grateful for.
At one point in the exciting evening, the adorable twin girls shared a special moment at the DJ booth with Lourdes, who showed them how to create a fun tune.
Despite the sweet social media post, Madonna's followers offered salty replies, as they began to flood the comments section with claims that none of the award-winning artist's children looked happy.
"It’s apparent no one is genuinely relaxed or happy. How could they be happy? She is obsessed with her appearance and sex appeal. She probably never spends quality time with her kids without cameras around," one user stated in a harsh accusation.
"She probably never truly relaxes for any extended period of time. That family likely never unplugs from the world/internet/media," they continued. "I feel sorry for the wealthy who have lost the true meaning of love and genuine connection and living a meaningful and healthy life."
Aside from critics' disapproval of Madonna's large family, Lourdes recently opened up about what it was like growing up as the child of a musical legend in an interview published Monday, November 21. While discussing nepotism in the industry, Lourdes emphasized that she would be "stupid" to not notice her privilege as she navigates her career.
“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” the "Lock&Key" singer said about her career as a model-turned-musician.
"And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize," the media personality continued, adding, "nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that."