'Cringe': Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Awkwardly Trying to Hug Donald Trump
Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene's most recent awkward moment was caught on camera.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, January 23, the conservative Georgia representative was seen approaching Donald Trump for a hug — only for the 77-year-old to reach out for a handshake first.
Once Trump realized what she was doing, he appeared to meet her halfway, grasping her shoulders, holding her at arms length and leaning in slightly for a sort of air hug.
"Not too close please," political pundit Ron Filipowski captioned the clip. "He wants the handshake. She wants the hug."
Trump critics rushed to the comments section to mock Greene for her alleged obsession with the controversial politician.
"She wants the hug to make herself look important, he just wasn’t that into her," one user joked, while another chimed in, "This is not the only example . . . I'm starting to get the impression that he actually doesn't like her very much."
"MTG is going to be soooooooooooooooooo pissed when she isn't picked for VP," a third person quipped.
Others brought up the rumors that the embattled ex-prez has a bad odor. One quipped, "Now she has the stink on her that can't be removed. She probably thinks it's perfume."
"MTG can’t get enough of the stank," a second X user added, while a third teased, "Maybe she smells as bad as he does."
As OK! previously reported, former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger claimed Trump gave off a distinct smell of "armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup."
"Put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne," he said at the time. "That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now ... It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
A TikToker further claimed Trump was once kicked out of a Manhattan steakhouse in the '80s due to complaints about his smell in a now-viral video.
"This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing," the user clarified. "That’s not what we do on the left."
"The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it," they noted. "The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us and then wafted us."