or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > matt lauer
OK LogoPolitics

Disgraced Matt Lauer Is 'Not Looking to' Work in the 'Current Cycle of Politics' 7 Years After 'Today' Show Firing

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Matt Lauer isn't interested in dipping his toes back into his old career field seven years after he was fired from the Today show following allegations of workplace sexual harassment and rape, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer not looking work current cycle politics today show firingb
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer faced allegations of sexual harassment and rape in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

"He doesn’t work and he doesn’t have to. He’s not looking to," the source explained to a news outlet. "He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover."

As OK! previously reported, Lauer gained success as a journalist and a television host before he was accused by more than one female colleague of sexual harassment. Around that time, another staffer who worked with him at the 2014 Olympics also publicly accused him of rape. These claims eventually led to him being ousted from the network.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer not looking work current cycle politics today show firing
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer lives in the Hamptons with girlfriend Shamin Abas.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Lauer is living the "quiet life" in the Hamptons and has gradually been rebuilding his social circle — but not his career.

One of the disgraced news personality's pals revealed, "There was a time there where he wasn’t really talking to anybody. He wasn’t really talking to any of his old friends. Over the past year, he’s been reconnecting with friends and texting them and talking on the phone."

"Matt has a circle of friends, including some from his big star NBC days," a separate source said.

MORE ON:
matt lauer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer not looking work current cycle politics today show firingc
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer shares three children with ex-wife Annette Roque.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauer has also been spending a considerable amount of time with his kids — Jack, 23, Romy, 21, and Thijs, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Annette Roque — and his current girlfriend, Shamin Abas, who he's been linked to since 2019.

"Matt is a good father and has spent needed time with them during their teen years," a New York insider dished to People. "He likes being with them and has supported their interests."

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer shabam
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer has been dating Shamin Abas since 2019.

Another source claimed that Lauer has been "less worried about being seen out than he was at the beginning of these years" and is starting to venture out in public more frequently.

"Although he is always looking to see what he wants to do next, he is happy," the source noted. "He and Shamin have had a nice life in the Hamptons. Each has separate interests, and they do a lot of things together."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.