Disgraced Matt Lauer Is 'Not Looking to' Work in the 'Current Cycle of Politics' 7 Years After 'Today' Show Firing

"He doesn’t work and he doesn’t have to. He’s not looking to," the source explained to a news outlet. "He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover."

As OK! previously reported, Lauer gained success as a journalist and a television host before he was accused by more than one female colleague of sexual harassment. Around that time, another staffer who worked with him at the 2014 Olympics also publicly accused him of rape. These claims eventually led to him being ousted from the network.