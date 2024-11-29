Disgraced Matt Lauer Is 'Not Looking to' Work in the 'Current Cycle of Politics' 7 Years After 'Today' Show Firing
Matt Lauer isn't interested in dipping his toes back into his old career field seven years after he was fired from the Today show following allegations of workplace sexual harassment and rape, according to a source.
"He doesn’t work and he doesn’t have to. He’s not looking to," the source explained to a news outlet. "He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover."
As OK! previously reported, Lauer gained success as a journalist and a television host before he was accused by more than one female colleague of sexual harassment. Around that time, another staffer who worked with him at the 2014 Olympics also publicly accused him of rape. These claims eventually led to him being ousted from the network.
Now, Lauer is living the "quiet life" in the Hamptons and has gradually been rebuilding his social circle — but not his career.
One of the disgraced news personality's pals revealed, "There was a time there where he wasn’t really talking to anybody. He wasn’t really talking to any of his old friends. Over the past year, he’s been reconnecting with friends and texting them and talking on the phone."
"Matt has a circle of friends, including some from his big star NBC days," a separate source said.
Lauer has also been spending a considerable amount of time with his kids — Jack, 23, Romy, 21, and Thijs, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Annette Roque — and his current girlfriend, Shamin Abas, who he's been linked to since 2019.
"Matt is a good father and has spent needed time with them during their teen years," a New York insider dished to People. "He likes being with them and has supported their interests."
Another source claimed that Lauer has been "less worried about being seen out than he was at the beginning of these years" and is starting to venture out in public more frequently.
"Although he is always looking to see what he wants to do next, he is happy," the source noted. "He and Shamin have had a nice life in the Hamptons. Each has separate interests, and they do a lot of things together."