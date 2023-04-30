Matthew Lawrence Claims He Was Dropped By Agent After Refusing to Undress in Director's Hotel Room: 'Men Go Through This as Well'

"There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role," the 43-year-old former child star claimed. "I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me."

Lawrence went on to allege that the filmmaker told him that if he did "X, Y and Z" he would "be the next Marvel character." The Mrs. Doubtfire actor confirmed that he did not do what was asked of him and his agency allegedly "fired" him because he "left this director's room."