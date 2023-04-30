OK Magazine
Matthew Lawrence Claims He Was Dropped By Agent After Refusing to Undress in Director's Hotel Room: 'Men Go Through This as Well'

Embedded Image
By:

Apr. 30 2023

Matthew Lawrence opened up on his own #MeToo experience on the Friday, April 28, episode of his "Brotherly Love" podcast.

The Boy Meets World star, who started acting at the tender age of 4-years-old, admitted he has been a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace, alleging he was once dropped by his agency for refusing to strip down in an unnamed director's hotel room.

matthewlawrence
"There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role," the 43-year-old former child star claimed. "I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me."

Lawrence went on to allege that the filmmaker told him that if he did "X, Y and Z" he would "be the next Marvel character." The Mrs. Doubtfire actor confirmed that he did not do what was asked of him and his agency allegedly "fired" him because he "left this director's room."

matthew lawrence
"A lot of other friends have gone through it. Both men and women," Lawrence shared, referring to inappropriate requests and other forms of harassment entertainers experience.

"Not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry," he continued. "Now, granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through. Men go through this as well."

MORE ON:
matthew lawrence
matthew lawrence
The Blossom actor pointed out that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews had confessed to being sexually assaulted, but "people are laughing at him" because "he's a man that represents masculinity."

In 2018, Crews alleged Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at an event. Despite filing a lawsuit against him, the case was dropped due to the statute of limitations having passed.

"I think our society is less ready to hear that situation going on with men than they are with women," Lawrence concluded.

