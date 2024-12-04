Matty Healy Apologizes After Threatening to Slap Azealia Banks Over Mean Charli XCX Comment in Heated Exchange
Matty Healy and Azealia Banks got into a heated back-and-forth on social media after the rapper publicly insulted his friend Charli XCX.
Banks, 33, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, December 3, and wrote: "Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them Weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh."
The 1975's vocalist hit back at Banks, claiming she had a "blind spot" when it comes to her "reads" on people.
"All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people," he continued. "I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro."
Banks responded by mocking his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, who she claimed "looks like Frankenstein."
Healy then threatened physical violence against the artist in a since-deleted message.
"Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do [sic] I’ll f------ slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b---- calls a wig has ever flown," he penned.
- Billie Eilish Is 'Appalled And Embarrassed' After Video Surfaces Showing Her Mouthing Along To Racial Slur
- 'I Am Ashamed': Billie Eilish's Rumored Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes For 'Offensive' Posts
- Camila Cabello Issues An Apology After Repeatedly Using The N-Word In Resurfaced Racist Social Media Posts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Luxury" rapper asked who "incriminates himself this way?" before, once again, making fun of his relationship with Bechtel.
"Lmfao a man could slap the s--- out of Gabi and you wouldn’t do a d--- thing," she said. "You’re too busy kissing men on stage for clout."
Despite their harsh words against each other, Healy returned to social media shortly after to apologize for his threats.
"Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry," he admitted in a separate post. "You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive ... Ok I’m gonna delete that tweet that was not cool even if I was angry."
Banks wasn't about to accept his apology as she continued to drag the singer for his comments.
"How are you really hurt about what a b---- has to say about another when you’re okay saying you like watching p--- with black women being brutalized?" she said, referring to his shocking past remarks. "Are u really the n---- charles Xbox is hanging with? My point proven."