The One Reason Meghan Markle Has Been 'Totally Blacklisted' From 'Vogue' After Her 'Harper's BIZARRE' Cover Chat

Meghan Markle has been frozen out of Vogue after bosses saw the level of control she exerted over her recent Harper's Bazaar profile, leaving fashion executives convinced she cannot be edited. It's prompted one senior figure to claim she has been "totally blacklisted" from the glossy. The 44-year-old's December cover story for Harper's Bazaar, written by Kaitlyn Greenidge, ignited fierce debate inside New York media circles, months after reports she had demanded sweeping editorial power over a proposed Vogue feature in 2022. According to sources familiar with that collapsed arrangement, Meghan's team pushed for approval over photos, copy and even the global rollout.

When then-editor Anna Wintour heard the scale of the requests, she is said to have told colleagues: "You don't get to run Vogue like it's your personal Pinterest board" – and the project was subsequently abandoned. Now industry insiders are comparing that failed Vogue pitch to the Bazaar profile – which they argue bears Meghan's influence in every paragraph. One fashion editor said: "People here think Bazaar caved. Vogue never would. The control she wanted then, and the control she appears to have now, is the reason she'll never be on their cover." Another fashion insider added: "This whole saga is déjà vu. She wanted to micromanage every detail with Vogue, and it looks like she got to do it with Harper's."

The profile is filled with Greenidge's lavish prose, describing Meghan as a woman "pursuing a life and a career that feel authentic to her and her alone" and insisting she "leads with affability" – despite dozens of her staff deserting the duchess. Meghan discusses her childhood in the piece, babbling: "I had the personality type of 'I can help coordinate, I can help organize, and I can facilitate.' I think I'm probably the same now." She later adds: "I don't like things that feel overly realized. If you overwork the dough, it's not going to rise." On her marriage to Prince Harry, 41, she declares: "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back." But several magazine staffers say the piece reads less like a profile and more like a self-authored puff piece. One senior editor said: "When Meghan wants control, she says here's the angle, here's the story, here's how I must appear. It's not an interview – it's a briefing." Another added: "The joke in the industry is that she should have been credited as guest editor, subject, and muse. It's that gushing." Other critics have nicknamed Harper's Bazaar as "Harper's Bizarre" over the piece. A former media strategist who reviewed the piece said it resembled "the world's most expensive LinkedIn bio."

