Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Will 'Never Be Friends' Despite Reconciliation Rumors

"This allegation is not true," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "Meghan Markle has not been in contact with the Princess of Wales. As the princess is currently in recovery, it would be a highly inappropriate time for Meghan to do any outreach."

Kate is focused on her well-being, and the future queen won't return to public engagements until the spring.

"Catherine is currently dipping her toes back into her routine — navigating light communication, i.e. emails, approving scheduling and household duties. Having to navigate the hurricane that is Meghan Markle is not on her agenda," she added.