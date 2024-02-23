Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Will 'Never Be Friends' Despite Reconciliation Rumors
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struggled to bond during the Suits star's brief stint as a working royal. However, after the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis, rumors began to spread that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her sister-in-law, but experts are shutting down the assertion.
"This allegation is not true," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "Meghan Markle has not been in contact with the Princess of Wales. As the princess is currently in recovery, it would be a highly inappropriate time for Meghan to do any outreach."
Kate is focused on her well-being, and the future queen won't return to public engagements until the spring.
"Catherine is currently dipping her toes back into her routine — navigating light communication, i.e. emails, approving scheduling and household duties. Having to navigate the hurricane that is Meghan Markle is not on her agenda," she added.
The podcaster claimed Kate won't prioritize the former actress, but a source close to Meghan shared that she and Prince Harry are working toward ending their feud with the Windsors.
"Moves are being made to reconcile," the insider told a publication.
"Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals – Kate included – the very best," an additional source said.
In Harry & Meghan, the duchess called Kate and Prince William "formal," and Harry shared more intimate details behind the duchesses' lack of compatibility in his memoir, Spare.
"Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales will never be friends," Schofield said. "Prince Harry solidified that with the publication of his memoir, Spare, although Meghan Markle originally crossed the line with the … complaints disguised as being the bigger person via the Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite the betrayal, Harry will always have a place in Catherine’s heart because she … knew a very different Harry."
"There is no love lost with Meghan Markle," Schofield added.
Helena Chard noted that Meghan has a history of using her royal status to protect her brand in the U.S., but as Kate and Charles experience health challenges, her distance away from The Crown could harm her reputation.
"Meghan’s track record of building bridges with her own family and friends is pretty much non-existent," Chard said. "It is, however, in Meghan’s interest to show compassion, humility and make amends with the British royal family as both Harry and Meghan heavily lean on their royal titles. I’m sure Meghan would also like to win back some fans."
After the palace announced Kate and Charles' respective operations, Harry went to visit his father in the U.K. — but didn't check in on his sister-in-law.
"Harry has let it be known that Meghan shares his concerns for the king and Kate Middleton as they both cope with serious health issues," Christopher Andersen added.
"That said, there is no indication that either side is ‘reaching out’ to the other in any significant way," he explained. "People are understandably glomming onto any vague sign that Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back into the bosom of the royal family. So far, there is no credible evidence that a thaw seems to be happening, especially not between Meghan and Kate."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.