King Charles Admits Public Outpouring of Support After His Cancer Diagnosis 'Reduced Me to Tears'

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," Charles told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting on Wednesday, February 21, adding the memos "reduced me to tears most of the time."

"We're all behind you, the country's behind you," Sunak told His Majesty.

Because Charles was open about his condition, he increased awareness of the disease.

"I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities," His Majesty shared. "Many of which I've been patron for years."