King Charles Admits Public Outpouring of Support After His Cancer Diagnosis 'Reduced Me to Tears'
Buckingham Palace shocked the world when they announced King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and now the monarch admitted he's grateful for all the well-wishes.
"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," Charles told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting on Wednesday, February 21, adding the memos "reduced me to tears most of the time."
"We're all behind you, the country's behind you," Sunak told His Majesty.
Because Charles was open about his condition, he increased awareness of the disease.
"I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities," His Majesty shared. "Many of which I've been patron for years."
In the former Prince of Wales' first statement since leaving the London Clinic, he was grateful for all the well-wishes.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles wrote in a Monday, February 10, Instagram caption. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he penned. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
OK! previously reported Prince Harry discussed Charles' well-being during a Good Morning America appearance while he promoted the 2025 Invictus Games.
“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games," Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation," the podcaster added.
Judi James noticed how Harry spoke about his brood during the interview.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James added.
