Meghan Markle Is 'Absolutely Against' Prince Harry Moving Back to the U.K. After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Harry wants to care for Charles, but the commentator predicted that the probability of the veteran making a unique position within The Firm is unlikely.

"Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the U.K.," Quinn continued. "The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility."

"No one in the royal family wants to go back to the terrible days when Meghan and Harry and William and Kate tried to get along and failed – and caused serious damage to the image of the royal family," he added.