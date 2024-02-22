Meghan Markle Is 'Absolutely Against' Prince Harry Moving Back to the U.K. After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and after King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, rumors began to circulate that the Duke of Sussex will rejoin the royal fold temporarily. Although Harry has made several trips to his native nation due to his various lawsuits, and most recently to see Charles, experts believe the Duchess of Sussex has no interest in visiting the country.
"Even if Harry was allowed back temporarily his wife would not be part of the package," royal Author Tom Quinn told an outlet. "Harry will not move back to the U.K. without Meghan – not even for a few months. But he had to make the offer because anything else would have looked callous and uncaring."
Quinn later shared that Harry was "visibly shocked and upset" when he learned about Charles' condition, and he "immediately wanted to do something practical to help."
Harry wants to care for Charles, but the commentator predicted that the probability of the veteran making a unique position within The Firm is unlikely.
"Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the U.K.," Quinn continued. "The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility."
"No one in the royal family wants to go back to the terrible days when Meghan and Harry and William and Kate tried to get along and failed – and caused serious damage to the image of the royal family," he added.
Royalists don't envision Meghan rejoining the monarchy, as the Suits star is focused on rebuilding her lifestyle brand. OK! previously reported American commentator Kinsey Schofield alluded to the former blogger wanting to connect with Taylor Swift after the pop star declined to participate in "Archetypes."
“Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend," the podcaster said on GB News. "Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on 'Archetypes.'"
In 2023, the mom-of-two attended Swift's performance in California and was seen singing and dancing to the songstress' music.
“Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended," she added. “It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here the she was there; she wanted people to know."
"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Schofield added. "Taylor went from villain to hero, and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'How can I do something similar?'"
Meghan wasn't able to secure Swift as a guest on her audio program, but she announced "Archetypes" will return after being canceled by Spotify.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
