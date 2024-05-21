OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy Intimate Anniversary Dinner in California After Returning From Nigeria

prince harry meghan markle enjoy intimate anniversary dinner california
Source: MEGA
By:

May 21 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19, as the pair were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with friends Brian and Tracy Robbins on Saturday, May 18, at Lucky's Steakhouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

prince harry meghan markle enjoy intimate anniversary dinner california
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018.

Although the Sussexes were able to enjoy a night out with their pals, the royal family failed to shout-out the special day — which took place a week after their trip to Nigeria.

"Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year. If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots. "If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch."

prince harry meghan markle enjoy intimate anniversary dinner california
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was watched by millions of people.

The royals failed to celebrate with the Sussexes, but they continued to showcase their union while in West Africa. Aside from their romance, commentators think the positive publicity they received could affect the Windsors.

"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," a source told an outlet. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
prince harry meghan markle enjoy intimate anniversary dinner california
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their anniversary in California.

“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the former royal staffer continued. "But of course, the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by their Defence Headquarters, and the partners traveled to promote their philanthropic work detached from The Crown.

"The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) — and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” they added.

prince harry meghan markle enjoy intimate anniversary dinner california
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared they are 'happy.'

Despite the controversy, the Duke of Sussex shared that he plans on taking on more international opportunities alongside his wife.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."

"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.

Despite some criticism over the years, the Sussexes provided an update on their new lives in California.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

