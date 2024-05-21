Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy Intimate Anniversary Dinner in California After Returning From Nigeria

Although the Sussexes were able to enjoy a night out with their pals, the royal family failed to shout-out the special day — which took place a week after their trip to Nigeria.

"Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year. If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Fruity Slots. "If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch."