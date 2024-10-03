Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Are 'So Well-Mannered,' Friend Reveals
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, and friends are giving insight into the little ones' lives in the U.S.
“They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day,” an insider told an outlet.
“They’re so well-mannered,” the source added. “Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”
The Sussexes keep their kids out of the spotlight, but the Duke of Sussex briefly discussed fatherhood in a speech. OK! previously reported Harry talked about his role while at the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30.
“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” the Duke of Sussex told the crowd at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.
“You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic,” the 40-year-old added.
In May, Meghan mentioned Lilibet during an appearance in Nigeria.
“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”
During their tour of the West African nation, the Sussexes gushed over their new normal in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Prior to giving birth to Lilibet, the former actress stressed that being a parent was her top priority.
"All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have. I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess — I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that," she told Oprah Winfrey.
