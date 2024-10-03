Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Are 'So Well-Mannered,' Friend Reveals

The Sussexes keep their kids out of the spotlight, but the Duke of Sussex briefly discussed fatherhood in a speech. OK! previously reported Harry talked about his role while at the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” the Duke of Sussex told the crowd at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.

“You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic,” the 40-year-old added.