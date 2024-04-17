Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Showed Off Their 'American Royal' Lifestyle During Charity Polo Match

Despite leaving the royal fold in 2020, Harry and Meghan continue to use their proximity to The Crown to maintain their brand in the U.S.

"So yes, there was something a little bittersweet about the Sussexes’ sun-drench exploits this weekend," Dunlop noted. "Just as our own beleaguered royals are forced to go to ground with a myriad of health problems, Harry and Meghan dazzle in untouchable designer whites, parading their exquisite pedigree Stateside."

"Who else could so seamlessly pivot from a panel on Africa to the polo pitch in 24 hours? Thanks to Netflix, the Sussexes have squared the circle of raising money and making money all at the same time," she added. "Like it or not, Prince Haz has still got it. And if Meghan has anything to do with it, this is just the beginning."