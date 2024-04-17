Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Showed Off Their 'American Royal' Lifestyle During Charity Polo Match
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Fla., on Friday, April 12, and experts think the duo used the outing to showcase their California aesthetic and royal titles.
"Is it a Jilly Cooper novel? Or perhaps a Hollywood film? No, it's the Sussexes providing real-life drama in the only way American 'royalty' can – on and off the polo pitch," historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told an outlet. "According to his Argentinian rival (and friend) Nacho Figueras, 'Harry is a very good rider.'"
"And sure enough, Haz scored the opening goal at the weekend's charity fundraiser in Wellington," she added. "He shone off the pitch too, in white slacks and a crisp blue shirt, clinching the trophy for his team Royal Salute Sentebale."
While in Florida for the match, Meghan and Harry were seen being affectionate with one another.
"The choreography was exquisite and we all know why. Meghan was in charge," Dunlop explained of their body language. "Sparkling in a white halter neck (a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls), the Duchess was unafraid to take matters in hand, commandeering the Sentebale Polo Cup photo-ops with a deft flick of the wrist. Here is a woman comfortable both in front and behind the camera."
Aside from attending the sporting event, Netflix recently announced Harry will executive produce a program focused on the sport.
"Naysayers groaned at Meghan's presumptive style. But not Netflix, which has just signed a slate of new productions with Archewell Productions, including one focused on polo – the sport of kings," Dunlop shared. "In Harry and Meghan’s world, a flick of the wrist, and anything is possible."
"Irrespective of the inevitable side-sniping, the Sussexes were on dazzling form at the weekend. Hot Harry stole the show and his wife looked like the cat who got the cream," she continued. "But the biggest winner is America."
"Waterlogged Britain may well take umbrage. After all, we were (courtesy of our imperial exploits) the first European country to play polo, and subsequently, the royals made it their own," Dunlop added. "Harry comes from a fine line of polo players: Philip took up the sport in Malta, and Charles followed suit as the playboy prince."
Despite leaving the royal fold in 2020, Harry and Meghan continue to use their proximity to The Crown to maintain their brand in the U.S.
"So yes, there was something a little bittersweet about the Sussexes’ sun-drench exploits this weekend," Dunlop noted. "Just as our own beleaguered royals are forced to go to ground with a myriad of health problems, Harry and Meghan dazzle in untouchable designer whites, parading their exquisite pedigree Stateside."
"Who else could so seamlessly pivot from a panel on Africa to the polo pitch in 24 hours? Thanks to Netflix, the Sussexes have squared the circle of raising money and making money all at the same time," she added. "Like it or not, Prince Haz has still got it. And if Meghan has anything to do with it, this is just the beginning."
