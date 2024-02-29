Kate Middleton 'Could Talk About Her Health One Day' After She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery
The palace shocked the world when they announced Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery, resulting in her not appearing at public engagements until the spring. As the public continues to wonder about the Princess of Wales' well-being, royal commentator Katie Nicholl thinks the royal could eventually discuss her condition openly.
Nicholl told GB News that Kate could "talk about her health one day," but she is currently focused on "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."
OK! previously reported a rep for Kate addressed the rise in speculation about her in a statement after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”
On Wednesday, January 17, the palace updated the public on Kate's condition.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Dr. James Thompson questioned if the former Duchess of Cambridge would be able to take on foreign affairs once her medical leave ends.
"Depending on the success of her recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties," Thompson told GB News. "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements."
"However, this most likely will not include traveling outside the U.K. in the early stages," Thompson added.
Aside from her recuperation process, Kate's family is expected to help Prince William care for his wife.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.
William and Kate have made it a point to include Pippa, James, Carole and Michael Middleton in their royal family engagements, and the Middleton brood continues to be important figures within the Wales household.
"The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents," the expert continued. "Pippa and James have families of their own."