Kate Middleton 'Could Talk About Her Health One Day' After She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery

The palace shocked the world when they announced Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery, resulting in her not appearing at public engagements until the spring. As the public continues to wonder about the Princess of Wales' well-being, royal commentator Katie Nicholl thinks the royal could eventually discuss her condition openly.

Nicholl told GB News that Kate could "talk about her health one day," but she is currently focused on "getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."