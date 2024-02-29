Meghan Markle Wants 'to Be More Than Harry's Plus One' After New Invictus Documentary Was 'All About Him'

"Meghan's body language shows her to be super-supportive and encouraging, clearly wanting to be more than Harry's 'plus one' here," James said in an interview after viewing Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games. "When he squats to chat with athletes, she squats right alongside him, and her body language rituals define her as very much a part of him in the communication."

The Duke of Sussex launched the Invictus Games in 2014, and it continues to be his most celebrated endeavor after months of struggling to establish himself in Hollywood.

"Her head is close to his and her reactions mirror his during the chats, showing her to be sharing the conversations with her husband rather than doing her own thing," the author continued.