Meghan Markle Wants 'to Be More Than Harry's Plus One' After New Invictus Documentary Was 'All About Him'
Meghan Markle continues to use her Duchess of Sussex title despite leaving the royal fold in 2020, and body language expert Judi James noticed the former actress wanted to cultivate an identity independent of her husband, Prince Harry.
"Meghan's body language shows her to be super-supportive and encouraging, clearly wanting to be more than Harry's 'plus one' here," James said in an interview after viewing Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games. "When he squats to chat with athletes, she squats right alongside him, and her body language rituals define her as very much a part of him in the communication."
The Duke of Sussex launched the Invictus Games in 2014, and it continues to be his most celebrated endeavor after months of struggling to establish himself in Hollywood.
"Her head is close to his and her reactions mirror his during the chats, showing her to be sharing the conversations with her husband rather than doing her own thing," the author continued.
Although Meghan wants to cultivate her brand, James noticed the Suits star was rooting for Harry.
"Meghan is in support and congratulatory mode again, walking into shot with both hands held out in a proffered hug," James explained. "Harry keeps his safety helmet in his hands though, signaling a decline of the hug, while he continues chatting to the guy next to him."
The Bench author seemed "keen to join in and to enjoy the exhilaration with Harry," the commentator shared, adding, "She touches her face then raises her hand in a polite signal of a wish to speak. She then touches her knitted hat and in the end taps Harry to get his attention, smiling and covering her mouth in a collusive giggly grin before saying ‘well done.'"
OK! previously reported biographer Valentine Low believed Meghan could've made a lasting impact as a royal.
"I think she got stuck in. What was amazing was on the day that the engagement was announced, she gave a television interview," Low told an outlet. "She talked about wanting to take on Commonwealth roles."
"She'd been well-briefed and was perfectly happy to spout her brief on air about what the future might be for her," he added.
Meghan spent several years living in Toronto, and she initially hoped to work within the British Commonwealth so she could represent communities of color.
"She did some very interesting things," the commentator shared. "The enthusiasm with which she embraced the Grenfell community kitchen and suggested they make a cookbook was amazing, of course. It flew off the shelves all around the world. She brought a lot of energy and a fresh approach to the whole royal thing."
Despite royalists' desire to see Meghan leave her mark on The Crown, she alluded to the Windsors being bigoted and not accepting her due to her biracial identity.
"But I also know that for all the great potential she showed, if you talk to people on the inside they believe rightly or wrongly that she was constantly casting herself as a victim," Low noted. "Saying 'You don't want me, you think I'm going to fail, I'm not welcome really.'"
"It's as if, they believe, she was looking for a way out from the very beginning," the biographer noted.
James spoke to The Mirror.