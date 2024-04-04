Meghan Markle Suffers 'Embarrassing' Wardrobe Malfunction in $3,414 Luxury Dress While at Make March Matter Charity Event
Meghan Markle is focused on her humanitarian work, but royal observers noticed the Duchess of Sussex suffered a wardrobe malfunction while at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Literally Healing event on Thursday, March 21. The appearance was a part of the organization's Make March Matter fundraising initiative, which "unites celebrities, business and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures."
The Duchess of Sussex sported Oscar de la Renta's silk-chiffon Landscape shirtdress (worth $3,414) to read to children at the hospital, but social media users noticed her dress appeared ripped in photos.
Critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the mishap.
"Seriously?! Wow, embarrassing," one person wrote.
Another one added: "I am not a fan of M’s behavior but I think it is more a zipper problem than a hole. Maybe she did not notice it was not zipped all the way up, or it was rolled down because it was too tight."
"Nooooo did she not check it before she put it on? A quick stitch would of fixed that," another noted.
After being ridiculed in 2023 for the loss of her Spotify deal, Meghan is returning to her public life and passions. OK! previously reported the Suits star ended her Instagram hiatus and returned to the platform to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source shared.
Prior to joining the royal family, Meghan ran a succesful blog called The Tig, and a Hollywood insider claimed she is working on modeling her career after Martha Stewart.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson hinted that the duchess' demand for privacy could make things difficult for her.
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
Since leaving the royal fold, Meghan and Prince Harry have released several tell-all projects, but they were selective about what they shared.
“In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah interview, Meghan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," Richardson said. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”
"But any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.