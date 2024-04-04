Meghan Markle Suffers 'Embarrassing' Wardrobe Malfunction in $3,414 Luxury Dress While at Make March Matter Charity Event

Critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the mishap.

"Seriously?! Wow, embarrassing," one person wrote.

Another one added: "I am not a fan of M’s behavior but I think it is more a zipper problem than a hole. Maybe she did not notice it was not zipped all the way up, or it was rolled down because it was too tight."

"Nooooo did she not check it before she put it on? A quick stitch would of fixed that," another noted.