Will Meghan Markle Relaunch 'Archetypes'? Duchess of Sussex in Talks With Spotify's Rival

It was reported that the Sussexes are looking to find a new home for their audio projects — including Meghan's "Archetypes."

A source claimed Duke and Duchess of Sussex were speaking to Amazon-owned brand Audible, and their potential deal could be worth millions. The Sussexes' partnership with Spotify failed to be worth the heavy investment, but Audible's audience could be interested in the American royals.

"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," an insider told an outlet. "Expect them to come out swinging in the new year."