Meghan Markle's 'Royal Princess Days Are Over' as She Debates Getting Into Acting Again: She 'Needs the Money'
Will Meghan Markle return to the small screen again after leaving Suits?
According to an insider, it sounds like the 42-year-old is looking at other options now that she and Prince Harry are on the own and away from the royal family. “Her royal princess days are over, so she misses the spotlight and attention — and needs the money," an insider claimed.
Ever since the pair's lucrative agreement with Spotify — worth a reported $20 million — fell through last summer, the duo have been invested in other projects.
“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said in an interview.
“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued. "So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”
To make things even better for the former actress, Suits, which ended in 2019, is making a comeback on Netflix. “Meghan loves that that happened, and she’s had conversations about appearing on the new Suits spinoff,” revealed the insider. “It’s all so exciting!”
If Meghan did play Rachel Zane again, it might do wonders for her career, PR expert Laura Perkes suggested while speaking to Daily Express.
"The character of Rachel Zane was relatable, which is what people loved about her," she shared.
"By playing the character again, the public will naturally fall back in love with Meghan again and could lead to the big break that she's always wanted since childhood," she noted.
The expert shared that joining a potential reboot of Suits may help her star power even more. "Brands don't want to be associated with ambassadors who attract so much negative attention," she said. "And while some will believe that all publicity is good publicity, brands don't want to risk their own reputation by aligning themselves with the wrong celebrities or influencers."
Meghan's friend and former costar Abigail Spencer also weighed in on why the show has been so successful recently.
"I think there's several different things," Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show." "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
