Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are Doing What's Right for Them and for Their Children' After Relocating to California

Actress Denise Welch defended the couple's 2020 "Megxit" scandal on GB News.

"There are other people making decisions in the royal family that are probably out of the King's hands, no matter how powerful he is," Welch shared during the interview. "I just think that at the moment, Harry and Meghan are doing what's right for them and for their children, and I am a huge supporter of them."

"We talk about this as if it's the only family. Again, I have friends who don't speak to their families because there was a toxic situation," she added.