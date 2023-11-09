Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are Doing What's Right for Them and for Their Children' After Relocating to California
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020, and the duo eventually settled down in Montecito, Calif. Although the Sussexes' are building a new life for themselves in the U.S., critics think the distance between them and the Windsors reflects the status of their ongoing feud.
Actress Denise Welch defended the couple's 2020 "Megxit" scandal on GB News.
"There are other people making decisions in the royal family that are probably out of the King's hands, no matter how powerful he is," Welch shared during the interview. "I just think that at the moment, Harry and Meghan are doing what's right for them and for their children, and I am a huge supporter of them."
"We talk about this as if it's the only family. Again, I have friends who don't speak to their families because there was a toxic situation," she added.
The performer later shared the potential thought process the Duchess of Sussex had when she stopped speaking to her father, Thomas Markle.
"Meghan Markle doesn't speak to her dad because there's a toxic situation," Welch shared. "Do you not think that if Meghan Markle knew that she would win the love of the world by going to see her dad, (she would)? There's a reason why she doesn't."
"We don't question our other friends and family about that. If they say there are reasons I do not go to see my dad, we completely and utterly respect that there's something going on," she added.
Welch later noted that much of the criticism surrounding the Suits star is rooted in assumptions.
"We don't know. None of us know what's gone on there. Meghan Markle could get a flight and go and see her dad, and everyone would say she was marvelous," she noted. "There's a reason why she doesn't. It's got nothing to do with us."
The television personality later noted that their emotional well-being greatly influenced the Sussexes' move.
"I think family is family until it's not. And I think it's a shame that things have taken the turn that they have," she continued.
"I think that Harry did what was right for him and for his wife's mental health — I had severe postnatal depression, Princess Diana had severe postnatal depression, Meghan Markle had postnatal depression, there is nothing more horrific and horrendous," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the couple's 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Archetypes" host admitted to struggling with suicidal ideation during her short time as a working duchess.
"This wasn’t a choice. This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically, ‘I am concerned for my mental welfare,'" Meghan revealed. "And people going, ‘Oh, yes, yes, it’s disproportionately terrible what we see out there to anyone else.' But nothing was ever done, so we had to find a solution."