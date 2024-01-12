Prince Harry Has 'No Power' as Meghan Markle Treats Him 'Like a Child'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's marriage has been under as much scrutiny as their newfound careers in entertainment. The duo struggled to establish themselves in the competitive industry , and in the process, critics quickly began to dissect their union. Recently, royal biographer Angela Levin slammed the Duchess of Sussex for influencing the Duke of Sussex.

"He has no power. You don't feel that he's making decisions. The decisions come from Meghan," Levin told GB News. "Maybe Meghan discusses them with her mother, or maybe she just tells her mother, but Harry as a shrunk in every single way."

At public outings, Meghan is often seen guiding Harry through spaces, but the commentator views it as infantilizing the prince.

"She writes his speeches, she tells him what to do. Pushing him here and there, moving him to different places like you might do with a child," she added.