'It Is a Very Sad State of Affairs': King Charles Never Saw His American Grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2023
King Charles is often seen embracing the Wales children, but the monarch doesn't have an active role in Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's upbringings. The two tots are being raised in the U.S., and royal experts find the arrangement to be disappointing.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren," Michael Cole said in an interview.
Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California in 2020, and the duo has spent limited time in the U.K. since their move.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," Cole added.
Although Archie was born in London, England, Lilibet has only ever lived in Montecito, Calif.
"He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs," Cole added.
OK! previously reported Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges while in his native nation.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his Thursday, December 7, court witness statement.
The Duke of Sussex admitted he hoped his youngsters could travel to Britain but feared for their well-being.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
- King Charles 'Would Want Harry and Meghan's Children' at His Birthday Celebration Following Coronation Snub
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Won't Mend Things With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just for the 'Sake' of Their Children
- Prince Harry Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have 'Relationships' With Royal Family Members: 'I Would Love Nothing More'
Although the father-of-two wants his little ones to visit England, he implied that he won't bring his offspring to the region without sufficient protection.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
Aside from his fight to maintain aspects of his royal lifestyle, the Spare author ended 2023 celebrating his court win against the Mirror Group. The Invictus Games founder accused the tabloid of hacking his phone, and a High Court judge ruled in the duke's favor.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry said in a statement.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he penned.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When the royal rebel began his lawsuit he was a working prince, and almost half a decade later, the judge came to a verdict.
"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the Duke of Sussex continued.
"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he added.
Cole was quoted by GB News.