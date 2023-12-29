Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to 'Apologize' to Royal Family in Order to Repair Their Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the royal family in 2020, and since then, the couple has publicly trashed the Windsors. Although the Sussexes weren't fond of their time as working royals, a source previously revealed the pair wanted to spend the holidays with King Charles.
“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance," royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in an article. "And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologize to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions."
This year, the American-based royals weren't present for the royal Christmas celebration at Sandringham.
“Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the royal family than the King’s second son," the writer added.
OK! previously reported a friend close to Kate Middleton claimed the Princess of Wales was over her feud with the royal rebels.
“She’s moved on and William has too,” a pal shared. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”
Meghan and Kate famously fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, and the former actress addressed the tension during her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone,” Meghan recounted. “Because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”
Although Kate's loved ones said she was letting go of the drama, members of William's circle clarified that he wasn't.
“He absolutely f------ hates him," an insider admitted.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the source continued.
Harry's relationship with the Windsors was greatly impacted by his public immigration to California, but in a court case, the Duke of Sussex alluded to being pushed out of the institution.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his Thursday, December 7, court witness statement.
Harry is suing the English government to gain security access when he's in his native nation, and he expressed a sense of regret about his relocation to America.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead penned.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
