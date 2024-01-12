Meghan Markle Will Be 'Livid' at Queen Camilla as Her Podcast Upstages Failed 'Archetypes' Project
Meghan Markle might have to watch Queen Camilla achieve her dreams.
The Duchess of Sussex released her podcast, "Archetypes,'' in 2022, but Spotify pulled the plug on the project the following year. Despite Meghan's public failure, Camilla is picking up the mic, as she recently released her own podcast called "The Reading Room."
"After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them," Denise Palmer Davies told an outlet. "If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge."
"Archetypes" received several awards and initially gained significant interest on the platform, but outlets claimed it failed to maintain momentum and was too expensive to produce.
"I bet Meghan, in particular, will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle," Palmer Davies continued.
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were rumored to be working on a deal with Amazon-owned brand Audible. However, the company shut down the claims in a statement.
“There is no truth to the reports and Audible is not in negotiations with Meghan Markle," they said.
"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," an insider told an outlet. "Expect them to come out swinging in the new year."
Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, explained why the company parted ways with various celebrities including Kim Kardashian.
"We thought new innovation was needed to happen here," Ek said on BBC. "We thought we could come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues."
The failed collaboration brought negative attention to the American-based royals, and Spotify executive Bill Simmons added insult to injury after he branded them as swindlers.
“The f------ grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” he said. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”
Although Meghan released "Archetypes," the Duke of Sussex was supposed to dabble in his own audio program, but it never happened.
“Shoot this guy to the sun,” Simmons groused. “I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s--- and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s---? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son."
"You live in f------ Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them," he added.
Palmer Davies spoke to Fabulous.