Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Desperate for a Solution' After Being Branded as 'Spoiled Brats' by 'Family Guy'
Is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity in America on a decline? The pair's work ethic has been questioned by their peers and comedians since their partnership with Spotify came to an end, and a recent Family Guy episode showed the shift in attitudes surrounding the American-based royals.
In the adult cartoon, the Sussexes were being handed a check for "no one knows what," and the short clip aligned with Spotify executive Bill Simmons calling the duo "grifters."
An anonymous source said the show was “savage” and claimed that the partners saw it as an “outrageous slur."
“Meghan said she won’t be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution," the insider told an outlet. "They’re in full panic mode."
According to the confidant, the duo think they're experiencing an “attack from inside Hollywood.”
Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan and Harry signed lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House, but their journey through the entertainment industry has been rocky.
“They’re not being taken seriously enough by people," the insider noted, adding that they “can’t catch a break."
OK! previously reported that Netflix defended their partnership with the Sussexes after rumors began to circulate the streaming service was dissatisfied with the royals' performance.
“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date," they said in a statement.
“Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon,” the Netflix rep continued. “We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."
While Meghan and Harry continue to focus on various productions, royal experts wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will rebrand herself as a civil servant.
“Meghan Markle could never really be a politician,” royal biographer Angela Levin told Sky News Australia. “She’s got very, very thin skin, and she also would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well.”
“She’s clinging onto them for dear life, so I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that she’d ever get anything in parliament," Levin added. “It’s so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level. I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that she’d ever get into parliament."
Historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop noticed the similarities between Meghan's resume and previous California governors.
"Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town," Dunlop explained. "Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA."
"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, [Donald] Trump) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the U.S. political system," she added. "Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of."
Sources spoke to Closer.