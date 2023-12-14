Meghan McCain Threatens to Take Legal Action Against 'The View' After Ana Navarro Allegedly Accuses Her of 'Influence Peddling'
Meghan McCain is threatening to call her lawyers after a member of The View made a cryptic comment about "influence peddlers."
On the Thursday, December 14, installment of the popular chat-fest, the panel was talking about Hunter Biden's latest legal drama when Ana Navarro chimed in, "Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"
Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately replied, "Who at this table peddled on their last name?"
"I’m not talking about currently," Navarro responded.
McCain seemingly connected the dots and believed that the remark had been about her — her late father was Senator John McCain — and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to threaten the show with possible legal action.
"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she wrote on December 14. "It has been years — move on, I have."
"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American," she continued. "I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries," she added, referring to ongoing allegations against the Biden family.
"Not all politicians' children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden," McCain said. "All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."
Although some fans voiced their support for McCain, calling The View co-hosts "jerks" and saying they hoped she would be able to sue them, others disagreed.
"I watch every day and haven't heard them mention you (haven't watched yet today). You however wrote a scathing article about your time there, snowflake," one critic penned, while another added, "And talked about it endlessly, with much revision, ever since. It’s glaringly apparent that she’s jealous of the young woman who succeeded her."
As OK! previously reported, the former co-host — who came on as a permanent panelist in 2017 before leaving in 2021 — aired some her grievances about The View in an October episode of her “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast.
She claimed they only "want dumb Republicans" on the show before alleging they've historically had an issue booking Republican guests.
McCain also previously compared leaving the show to a "very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend."