Meghan McCain Threatens to Take Legal Action Against 'The View' After Ana Navarro Allegedly Accuses Her of 'Influence Peddling'

Meghan McCain is threatening to call her lawyers after a member of The View made a cryptic comment about "influence peddlers."

On the Thursday, December 14, installment of the popular chat-fest, the panel was talking about Hunter Biden's latest legal drama when Ana Navarro chimed in, "Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"