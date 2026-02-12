FBI Recruits Bryan Kohberger Investigator in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom

Article continues below advertisement

Amid its ongoing effort to find Nancy Guthrie, the FBI has reportedly tapped an investigator who was involved in one of the most prominent criminal cases in recent history. On Thursday, February 12, Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz wrote on X, "BREAKING: We have a good clue about what just happened at Nancy Guthrie’s home. FBI experts on video, imagery and physical science [were] seen carrying video forensics equipment into the tent. A prominent member of this team has worked other high-profile cases including the Bryan Kohberger investigation." Kohberger committed the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The former criminology PhD student ultimately plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison to avoid the death penalty.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Kohberger Was Arrested Soon After the Murders

Source: mega Bryan Kohberger is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Idaho student murders garnered international attention due to the brutality of the slayings and mysterious "whodunit" nature of the crime. Kohberger savagely stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death after slipping into the girls' off-campus home in the middle of the night. While investigators offered little information to the public, it was later revealed that they began actively trailing Kohberger around mid-December 2022, roughly six weeks after the massacre took place. He was arrested on December 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities Are Investigating a Masked Suspect

Source: mega New footage shows a masked suspect tampering with Nancy Guthrie's front door camera.

Ruiz added in his post on Tuesday, "Photos obtained by Fox News Digital appear to show investigators left carrying a diagram with human heights. I believe this expert may have been on scene to compare physical conditions to the Nest video in order to develop a suspect description." The update comes two days after the FBI released terrifying surveillance camera photos of masked suspect tampering with the camera outside Savannah Guthrie's mom's front door in the early hours on Sunday, February 1, the same day she was reported missing. It was subsequently revealed on Wednesday that a suspicious black glove — similar to the one the suspected kidnapper may have worn — was located on a dirt path near the 84-year-old's upscale Tucson, Ariz., area home.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blood Spatter Was Discovered Outside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday, January 31.

As Michael said, a white forensic tent was seen at the Catalina Foothills residence in the same spot where the creepy masked figure was captured, seemingly attempting to disable Nancy's doorbell camera. Blood splatter was notably found in the front entrance shortly after her disappearance nearly two weeks ago. While it's unclear why the tent was erected, the structures are often employed to conceal evidence or a body from public view.

Kash Patel Offers Hope in Search for Nancy Guthrie

Source: mega FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators have 'made substantial progress' in the case.