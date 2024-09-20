or
Meryl Steep Accidentally Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Oprah Winfrey Livestream: 'From My Mouth to God's Ear'

Composite photo of Meryl Streep and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep made an appearance on 'Kamala & Oprah,' to speak with Kamala Harris.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Updated 12:48 p.m. ET

Meryl Streep is ready for “President” Kamala Harris to take office!

On the Thursday, September 19, livestream of Kamala & Oprah, the actress, 75, made a slip-up while talking with the 2024 presidential candidate, 59.

Source: @PopBase/X

“Hello President Harris,” The Devil Wears Prada began, before catching herself with an, “Oops,” and covering her mouth.

Harris replied with a smile, “47 days.”

Streep then laughed and added, “From my mouth to God’s ear.”

In response to the adorable interaction, users praised Streep for her support of Harris.

“She’s manifesting,” one person wrote, while another said, “This is so iconic…Meryl knows who is gonna win.”

“She’s always on the right side of history,” another individual said of Streep, while a fourth gushed, “Meryl is so sweet.”

As OK! previously reported, Streep is not the only celebrity who has thrown her support to Harris, as Taylor Swift shared a message giving her endorsement to the vice president following her first debate with rival Donald Trump.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she began her social media post on September 10.

meryl steep accidentally calls kamala harris president oprah winfrey
Source: @Acyn/X

Meryl Streep was praised for her adorable reaction to the mistake.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," the pop princess, 34, continued. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

Swift declared: "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

While Swift and Streep have happily shared who they plan to cast their vote for, famous producer and singer Pharrell Williams declared he doesn't "do politics" and gets annoyed with celebrities "trying to tell you" how to vote.

"There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you,'" the "Happy" artists explained.

Source: OK!

Williams continued to come after his fellow high-profile colleagues by calling some of them "self-righteous" for flaunting their political opinions.

"I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action," he stated.

