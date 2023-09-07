OK Magazine
Miranda Lambert Gets Flak for Selfie Incident After Announcing She's Headlining Stagecoach

Miranda Lambert Gets Flak for Selfie Incident After Announcing She's Headlining Stagecoach
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2023

Miranda Lambert is still the butt of the joke.

On Thursday, September 7, the country superstar revealed she would be headlining one of next year's Stagecoach concerts, but some music fans weren't thrilled with the announcement after her selfie ordeal earlier this summer.

miranda lambert gets flak selfie incident headlining stagecoach
Source: mega

Miranda Lambert will be headlining the Saturday, April 27, Stagecoach show next year.

"I wanna go to stagecoach just so i can take selfies during @mirandalambert set and make her mad," one person quipped on Twitter, while another replied to a post about the music festival, "NO SELFIES!!!"

"But no selfies," echoed a third person.

Lambert didn't reply to the trolls, though she's been in the hot seat ever since the incident, in which she called out a couple of her concertgoers for taking selfies during a July performance.

miranda lambert gets flak selfie incident headlining stagecoach
Source: mega

One of the women who got called out by Lambert admitted she was 'appalled' by the singer's behavior.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” the country star told the crowd. “I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*** music.”

Social media erupted after the ordeal, with many people dubbing the singer's actions as rude, but an insider said she felt the women were in the wrong.

Miranda Lambert
miranda lambert gets flak selfie incident headlining stagecoach
Source: mega

Lambert is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency.

"Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage," the source told a news outlet. "She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."

One of the fans the crooner targeted gave an interview after the debacle and admitted she was "appalled" by Lambert's actions.

After the moment went viral, the Pistol Annies member appeared to take a step back from the spotlight, but her rep insisted that was just coincidental timing.

"She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other," the rep stated.

