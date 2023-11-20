Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cook Together for a Cozy Night at Home: Photos
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a night to themselves.
Over the weekend, the singer uploaded footage from their night in, where they both got busy cooking up a storm in the kitchen using her Wanda June Home cookware line.
"Hook ‘em horns 🤘," the Grammy winner, 40, captioned the Saturday, November 18, post, which showed her holding a tray of food while wearing an orange Texas Longhorns T-shirt.
Lambert also shared a video of McLoughlin working at the stove, and she made a horn sign with her hand before concluding the clip.
Fans loved getting an inside glimpse at the couple's home life, with one person commenting, "Looks like the perfect evening in with your hubby! 🥰."
"That's a good man you got there!" another noted of the former NYPD officer, while one person declared, "Any man that cooks is a keeper 🔐❤️."
Lambert didn't reveal what they were making, though it may have been a recipe from her cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B------' Kitchen. Upon its release, the superstar admitted her husband is actually more domesticated than she is.
"He's like, 'Wait a minute, I do all the cooking and cleaning. How do you have a cookbook?'" Lambert said of their household dynamic. "It's been funny to mix worlds because this kind of cooking is definitely not what he's used to and what he's grown up around."
"He's very much Italian influenced, being from New York, and he's amazing at that pasta and sauce," she explained of her spouse. "I don't think he ever had cornbread [before me]. And now he has had so much more cornbread since he met me."
Nonetheless, Lambert still has a love for the kitchen, which is why she was inspired to write the cookbook.
"If you think about it, some of the biggest moments in your life, it's all about the food," the guitarist said in an interview. "And if something terrible happens, it's all about the food. It's just a way to show love."
One of the Texas native's favorite treats to make is an Easter dessert — something she now does with her stepson, Landon.
"I've been making that bunny cake — it's the first picture in the whole book. I made it for the first time I think in second grade," she spilled. "I literally make it every Easter. It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing. I've been making it since I was a little girl."
"My stepson's 4-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now," the "Somethin' Bad" vocalist shared earlier this year of the son McLoughlin shares with ex Kaihla Rettinger. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."