Going Broke? Donald Trump Granted Second Financial Disclosure Extension by FEC, Hides Specifics Details Regarding His On-Hand Cash

The Biden campaign’s massive funding to date has allowed it to spend on multimillion-dollar ad campaigns, staff up in pivotal battleground states and specifically target voters in key demographics.

“The money we continue to raise matters, and it’s helping the campaign build out an operation that invests in reaching and winning the voters who will decide this election – a stark contrast to Trump’s PR stunts and photo-ops that he’s pretending is a campaign,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “From person-to-person organizing to a historic paid media campaign, we’re doing the work to reach and earn the votes needed to win in November.”

