'Iconic': Monica Lewinsky 'Wins' Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend After Making Bill Clinton Scandal Joke

Monica Lewinsky earned a few laughs after joining in on a social media trend that uses lyrics from Taylor Swift's newly-released song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

While the pop star was referring to the stress and struggles that can come from fame and life in the music industry when she sang, "You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," Lewinsky put her own twist on the track when she jokingly shared the lyrics next to a picture of the White House.