'Iconic': Monica Lewinsky 'Wins' Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend After Making Bill Clinton Scandal Joke
Monica Lewinsky earned a few laughs after joining in on a social media trend that uses lyrics from Taylor Swift's newly-released song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"
While the pop star was referring to the stress and struggles that can come from fame and life in the music industry when she sang, "You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," Lewinsky put her own twist on the track when she jokingly shared the lyrics next to a picture of the White House.
Followers flooded the comments section to praise the former White House intern for her sense of humor and her ability to poke fun at her highly publicized '90s affair with President Bill Clinton.
Several social media users called her "iconic" and "legendary," while others quipped that she "wins" the trend.
Another penned, "Well played Ms. Lewinsky. Well played," and a separate X user joked, "I almost passed out when I realized this is not a parody account."
A third person playfully pointed out, "Monica Lewinsky being a Swiftie wasn’t on my mind but it is now. We have to stan!"
As OK! previously reported, Lewinsky was scorned by the public after news got out regarding her sexual relationship with the former POTUS.
"At the time — at least from my point of view — it was an authentic connection, with emotional intimacy, frequent visits, plans made, phone calls and gifts exchanged," she shared of the extramarital tryst back in 2014. "In my early 20s, I was too young to understand the real-life consequences, and too young to see that I would be sacrificed for political expediency."
"I look back now, shake my head in disbelief, and wonder: what was I — what were we — thinking?" she continued. "I would give anything to go back and rewind the tape."
"You go to bed one night a private person, and the next day you’re a public human being and the whole world hates you," she explained. "And you might go to jail. And you’re going to bankrupt your family."
"Just because I wasn’t on the news every night for 20 years in the same way that I was in 1998 doesn’t mean that this story ended," she noted. "10 years on, I still could not get a job. I couldn’t support myself."