Not holding back! Anderson Cooper called President Donald Trump out on television, and fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious remark.

After Trump, 74, spoke at his press conference — where he claimed that he won the election and accused Detroit and Philadelphia of being corrupt cities — the CNN anchor was in disbelief over how he’s handling the current situation.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic,” Cooper said on-air.

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — KANYE WEST, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

“And of course it is dangerous, and of course it will go to the courts, but you’ll notice that the President did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing,” the 53-year-old added. “No actual, real evidence of any kind of fraud. He talked about people putting papers up in windows and he talked about things he’d seen on the internet.”

Then, Cooper really got honest, saying, “That is the President of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

Of course, people were cracking up over Cooper’s comparison. Cooper’s pal Andy Cohen wrote, “#obeseturtle I love you Anderson,” while comedian Mike Birbiglia added, “This is a poem by Anderson Cooper called ‘obese turtle.'”

Cooper’s video has since gone viral on social media.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

During the press conference on November 5, Trump continued to call out mail-in ballots and said that the election is rigged.

“It’s amazing how these mail-in ballots are so one-sided,” the former reality star stated. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Celebrities immediately took to Twitter to complain about Trump’s behavior. “Watching @realDonaldTrump from the White House made one thing clear. He does not want to be called his go to word for disparaging others: loser. He’s terrified of it. #elections,” Katie Couric said.

THIRST TRAPS FOR A GOOD CAUSE! KYLIE JENNER, JARED LETO & MORE WANT YOU TO VOTE

Mark Ruffalo added, “Be happy folks we have beaten an incumbent President. It hasn’t happened in 100 years and we won because we came together in all our diversity and we turned out together and we held each other up and now we will end this nightmare. We can move out of the darkness into the light.”