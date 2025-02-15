NFL Star Myles Garrett Says His Goal 'Every Season' Is to Win a Super Bowl: 'People Remember Those Who Bring Championships to Their Cities'
Being recognized for his talents is great and all — but Myles Garrett is determined to win a Super Bowl ring by the end of his career.
The Cleveland Browns defensive end reflects on his goals as an NFL athlete while shedding light on his healthy eating habits during an exclusive chat with OK! about his recent game day ad spot with Oikos, titled "Surprising Strength," alongside actress Juno Temple.
"My goal every season is to win a Super Bowl," declares Garrett — who has never played in the big game since being selected by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft.
Despite making his mark as the team's all–time career sack leader, receiving six Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro selections and being named the AP's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 at the 13th annual NFL Honors, Garrett is more than hungry to win a Super Bowl before he retires.
"Being recognized for your talent is always something to be appreciative of, but the ultimate goal in my sport is to win. People remember those who bring championships to their cities," he admits.
How will he get there? Garrett plans to keep "training to continue to get better" this off-season.
"I’m fortunate to have my wellness team travel with me year-round, so I’m looking forward to seeing the world this offseason while staying on track for next season," the 29-year-old shares of his plans now that NFL games have wrapped until the end of summer.
While Garrett's team didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year — or ever — the talented defensive specialist appeared on TV screens nationwide during the big day in his first-ever game day commercial.
Starring in Oikos' 2025 Super Bowl ad on Sunday, February 9, Garrett and Temple's strength was put to the test after experiencing a last-minute gate change at the airport.
Thanks to the help of the brand's protein-packed Greek yogurt, the iconic duo was able to successfully catch their flights.
"This was an exciting moment for me. It's my first time filming a game day commercial, and it was great to see all the behind-the-scenes pieces come together. Being on camera, while playing football is a completely different experience filming a commercial. I really did enjoy the process and can see myself doing more in front of the camera in the future," he states.
When asked why he decided to work with Oikos, Garrett says, "it's an organic partnership," as he praises Temple for being "an incredible time," calling the Ted Lasso actress "fun-loving" with incredible energy."
"In the best way, she's eccentric and witty, and an overall fun costar," he adds of Temple.
Regarding Oikos, Garrett mentions how their yogurt is a product I use regularly, and I’m aligned with their message on strength and wellness. Their approach is both fun and engaging. For me, it’s important to feel strong and ready to go on game day. Oikos Pro is great tasting, light and packed with 20G of complete high-quality protein."
While he "really [does] try to watch what I eat on game day" — whether it's Oikos Pro or a pre-game smoothie — Garrett will indulge in a bigger meal after playing to "replenish nutrients."
On an off day, however, the Texas A&M University alum most looks forward to his first meal of the day.
"I like to enjoy an off day by having a big breakfast. I thoroughly enjoy pancakes, omelets, a breakfast sandwich and breakfast burritos," he says.