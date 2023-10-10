Donald Trump Ridicules 'Failed' Presidential Hopeful Will Hurd for Nikki Haley Endorsement: 'Absolutely Terrible Job!'

Aside from his harsh words for Hurd, Trump has been taking jabs at Haley for weeks now. As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez dubbed her a "birdbrain" and claimed she was disloyal to him in a recent social media post.

"No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said, 'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing," he wrote in late September. "She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."

