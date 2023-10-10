Donald Trump Ridicules 'Failed' Presidential Hopeful Will Hurd for Nikki Haley Endorsement: 'Absolutely Terrible Job!'
Former presidential hopeful Will Hurd slammed Donald Trump and gave a glowing endorsement to Nikki Haley after announcing he would be suspending his own campaign.
"When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles," he wrote via X on Monday, October 9. "But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and common sense."
"Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign," he continued in the lengthy post. "Our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly when it comes to our national security."
"I believe Ambassador Nikki Haley is the best person in this race to do that," he added. "Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy. I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race."
That same day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to drag Hurd for his endorsement. "It’s about time! Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn’t win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew 'flies,'" the 77-year-old ranted.
"He is a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn’t have what it takes," he claimed. "Luckily for him, he couldn’t make the Debate Stage, but went out with a bang — He endorsed Birdbrain!"
Aside from his harsh words for Hurd, Trump has been taking jabs at Haley for weeks now. As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez dubbed her a "birdbrain" and claimed she was disloyal to him in a recent social media post.
"No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said, 'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing," he wrote in late September. "She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."
On Sunday, October 1, Haley revealed Trump's camp had sent her a birdcage as a gag gift.
"After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room," she wrote next to a picture of the cage, adding the hashtags #PrettyPatheticTryAgain and #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe.