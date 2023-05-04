Nikki Mudarris & LiAngelo Ball are Celebrating Their Pregnancy Announcement & Love Story
Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are celebrating their baby news with fans! The couple recently announced that Mudarris is pregnant with their first child, and their love story and journey to becoming parents reads like a modern romance film.
"We actually met at Runyon Canyon with our dogs hiking. My two little Pomeranians tried to go up to his Rottweiler and his Cane Corso at the time, and I'm thinking 'Oh no, my dogs are never going to win this fight,'" Mudarris exclusively tells OK!. "We just started talking like that, and then we exchanged numbers, then we started hanging, and now we're having a kid."
Although the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood alum and the basketball star have a combined social media following of over 6 million, the pair was pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of love they received.
"This is my first pregnancy and I was nervous before I posted because I didn't know what people were going to say, but it makes me really happy that so many people are all so happy for me and they're wishing me well," the USC alum exclaims.
"I'm excited for what's to come. I don't really get hung up on what too many people are saying, like, whether it's good or bad," Ball adds.
The real estate professional is preparing for motherhood, and she is spending time away from social media to protect her peace.
"I don't read too much stuff on the internet because, I'm sensitive, I'm hormonal, and I'm already sensitive because I'm a cancer," the businesswoman says. "I get a little upset when I see people saying bad things about me to him, like, 'she probably trapped him.'"
"That really irks me because I know who I am and we know our relationship," Mudarris explains. "We wanted to have a kid together like nobody traps anybody. We knew what we were doing. Some things really upset me, but I just keep thinking I can't stress myself out or the baby. My priority is my family and that's it."
While Mudarris is working on expanding her business portfolio, Ball is continuing to be a supportive partner.
"I care about Nicki, so I go see her. I'm just hooping and it doesn't take the whole day to get some jumps in, but I manage the time pretty well."
