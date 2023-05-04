Nikki Mudarris & LiAngelo Ball are Celebrating Their Pregnancy Announcement & Love Story

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are celebrating their baby news with fans! The couple recently announced that Mudarris is pregnant with their first child, and their love story and journey to becoming parents reads like a modern romance film.

"We actually met at Runyon Canyon with our dogs hiking. My two little Pomeranians tried to go up to his Rottweiler and his Cane Corso at the time, and I'm thinking 'Oh no, my dogs are never going to win this fight,'" Mudarris exclusively tells OK!. "We just started talking like that, and then we exchanged numbers, then we started hanging, and now we're having a kid."