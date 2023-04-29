Kumail Nanjiani Admits His Upcoming 'Ghostbusters' Role Will Take The Iconic Franchise In A 'New Direction'
Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani is joining the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. The classic 1984 film has been a part of the actor's journey since childhood, and now he gets the opportunity to fight ghosts alongside some familiar faces.
"I just love Ghostbusters, and this is my favorite movie," Nanjiani exclusively tells OK!. "It's one of my favorite things that's not a person or an animal. I really couldn't believe my luck that I get to be a part of that, and the script is really good."
Although the comedian is joining the popular series, he is adamant that the project will force audiences to reimagine the classic tale. "I think it explores, it makes the world a lot bigger. People are going to love it because it's just this great thing where it feels new and it's going in this direction."
Outside of his new gig, the screenwriter has been vocal about increasing the representation of people of color in film and television. "The most important thing is to have people of color play roles that are real, complex and layered," Nanjiani exclaims. "Traditionally it's been hard for us to get roles where we're not stuck in stereotypes or we're sort of doing this the same thing over and over."
The thespian continues to use his platform to advocate for BIPOC communities both in front of and behind the camera.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the spirit of authenticity, Nanjiani collaborated with laundry detergent brand Tide in their new ad.
"I just really like the premise of the commercial, and it's important that I'm doing something clever, funny and interesting," the Silicon Valley alum says. "I just thought it was such a great clean idea."
"I like to do things that are clever, fun, funny and interesting," the stand-up comic shares. "To be doing these videos and then suddenly to insert me into them, I just immediately was like, 'Oh, this is a great idea!'"