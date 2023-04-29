Kumail Nanjiani Admits His Upcoming 'Ghostbusters' Role Will Take The Iconic Franchise In A 'New Direction'

Although the comedian is joining the popular series, he is adamant that the project will force audiences to reimagine the classic tale. "I think it explores, it makes the world a lot bigger. People are going to love it because it's just this great thing where it feels new and it's going in this direction."

Outside of his new gig, the screenwriter has been vocal about increasing the representation of people of color in film and television. "The most important thing is to have people of color play roles that are real, complex and layered," Nanjiani exclaims. "Traditionally it's been hard for us to get roles where we're not stuck in stereotypes or we're sort of doing this the same thing over and over."

The thespian continues to use his platform to advocate for BIPOC communities both in front of and behind the camera.