TLC Star Dr. Sandra Lee Admits She Launched Her Dr. Pimple Popper Account To 'Elevate' Dermatology

Despite her content resonating with millions of people, the influencer was initially afraid of what her peers would think.

"I was particularly hesitant to see the reaction of my colleagues, especially in my residency, the people that I train with and also other dermatologists who didn't know me," she explains. "I felt like from the outside looking in they might think that I'm making a fool of our specialty."

"I think I got a little bit of that in the beginning, and that was really from people who didn't watch my videos and the people that did, they realized that I wasn't doing anything crazy," Lee says. "In fact, I was doing some things to help elevate our specialty, and I was able to show that we were much more than pimple poppers."