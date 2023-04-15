TLC Star Dr. Sandra Lee Admits She Launched Her Dr. Pimple Popper Account To 'Elevate' Dermatology
Dr. Sandra Lee's medical practice has been the foundation of her social media platform and popular TLC series. The cosmetic surgeon is the board certified physician behind the Dr. Pimple Popper brand, but outside of her massive following she balances a busy career, a loving family and a a thriving skincare brand.
The SLMD founder was working in her field years before she became an internet personality, she saw an opportunity with showing her extractions online. "It was the ideal time in my career and, and I was still young enough to understand social media," Lee exclusively tells OK!.
Despite her content resonating with millions of people, the influencer was initially afraid of what her peers would think.
"I was particularly hesitant to see the reaction of my colleagues, especially in my residency, the people that I train with and also other dermatologists who didn't know me," she explains. "I felt like from the outside looking in they might think that I'm making a fool of our specialty."
"I think I got a little bit of that in the beginning, and that was really from people who didn't watch my videos and the people that did, they realized that I wasn't doing anything crazy," Lee says. "In fact, I was doing some things to help elevate our specialty, and I was able to show that we were much more than pimple poppers."
Although many people associate Lee with popping zits, she treats a variety of skin conditions, including cancer, and she gets to develop long lasting fiduciary relationships.
"One of the perks of working in dermatology and one of my favorite thing about my specialty is really my patients," the medical practitioner confesses. "I don't think I realized how wonderful and remarkable it would be as a dermatologist in particular, because we really see all age groups and you see people generally in a healthy way."
"I think it was really important that I always gave my patients respect," Lee explains. "I always make sure that they're the most important thing."
