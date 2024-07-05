12 Celebrities Who Aren't That Nice: From Sofía Vergara to Reese Witherspoon and More
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher appears on celebrities and fans' hate lists because of his behavior.
In 2023, both Rosie O'Donnell and Sharon Osbourne shared their experiences with Kutcher, with the two celebrities calling him "rude" and "disgusting."
O'Donnell shared a TikTok update in which she weighed in on Kutcher and Mila Kunis' character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two rapes.
"If I was [Ashton Kutcher] and [Mila Kunis], and my good friend of 25 years, someone that I've known and been around and am very close to, know their family, was accused and convicted of a heinous crime and convicted like [Danny Masterson] was, I would never write a letter supporting them," O'Donnell said. "But, I don't know what kind of relationship Danny had with Ashton and Mila, I really don't."
O'Donnell also called Kutcher's resurfaced video, where he made a comment about then-underage girls Hilary Duff, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, "just creepy and disgusting."
On the other hand, Sharon called Ashton a "rude little boy" during an E! News segment. It resonated with what she shared in a 2018 episode of The Talk, saying she did not get on with the Guess Who star.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera has been branded one of the rudest celebrities by other musicians.
Mary J. Blige revealed in one of her interviews she disliked Aguilera because of her "nasty attitude," while Avril Lavigne said the "Lady Marmalade" singer was "super mean" when she said "hi" to her.
Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Daniel Franzese shared how cold Aguilera was toward him when they met for the first time.
"And I was like, "Christina, my name's Daniel. I sing 'Beautiful' in Mean Girls. And she was like, "Never saw it." And then turned her back and walked away. She was so rude," said Franzese.
Several Quora and Reddit threads also compiled fans' experiences with the "Genie in the Bottle" songstress.
Demi Lovato
For years, Demi Lovato has been continuously branded a "mean girl" for her unfriendly interaction with fans.
"A few years ago, I was with a coworker friend, and Demi Lovato was at an event near where we worked. Now I did not and still don't care about her, but my friend was so over the moon for her and went on about how she had her book, how Demi got her to stop cutting, and so on," one wrote on Reddit.
The user continued, "Demi walked our way, and my friend started to say things like, 'OMG, you got me through my depression and...' Demi made a face, rolled her eyes, and walked around us. It broke my friend's heart. She never mentioned Demi after that."
Several fans also opened up about their meet-and-greet experiences with the "Heart Attack" singer, with most of them calling the sessions "miserable."
Harry Styles
Despite offering sweet fan services at his concerts, Harry Styles reportedly became rude to others several times in the past. Even Dame Joan Collins reportedly faced that side of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer at the 2019 Met Gala.
Collins wrote in her memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends, how an incident unfolded while they were enjoying Cher's performance.
"Harry Styles jumped on the table in front of us, obscuring our view, and took no notice of our entreaties to 'get down, we can’t see,'" she revealed.
James Corden
James Corden is no stranger to criticism due to his ungracious behavior.
Several websites have compiled people's experiences with Corden, highlighting the host's unpleasant treatment toward the public.
"I have an acquaintance who came over for dinner who had been on the writing staff on several late-night shows, and he also said that James Corden is an a------," one of the social media users wrote.
TV director Craig Duncan also called out Corden for being "obnoxious and difficult" on set, saying the comedian was the "worst person" he had ever directed.
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann joined the list of worst celebrity customers after treating servers poorly.
One of the restaurant staff members who had an encounter with the George of the Jungle star in Los Angeles said, “I wanted to like them so much but they were so rude! And maybe just having a bad day? 1/10."
Madonna
In 2019, Madonna left The Graham Norton Show viewers frustrated due to her treatment of fellow guest Ian McKellen. The Queen of Pop mocked the Pillars of the Community star's title in the interview; she also asked, "What do you do?" despite McKellen being a veteran in the industry.
The View hosts also called out the "Back That Up to the Beat" singer in January for being late to her Celebration Tour concerts.
"You should not act like a diva," Sara Haines said. "Beyoncé? Always on time. Taylor Swift, Pink, that's called respectful. It's how you're raised."
Meanwhile, Cher also once called Madonna a "spoiled brat" as she was rude to her during an event at her home.
"I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she's got so much that she doesn't have to act that way," Cher continued.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's 2013 arrest made people brand her rude for years.
Over a decade ago, The Morning Show actress and her then-husband, Jim Toth, were arrested due to disorderly conduct after the producer was pulled over due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An officer reportedly ordered them to remain inside the vehicle, but Witherspoon reportedly went out and asked if they knew who she was.
"I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I'm very sorry for my behavior," she said in a statement after the incident.
Russell Crowe
George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford all witnessed Russell Crowe's rude behavior.
"I put out a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right and I’m glad he told us, ’cause Bob and Harrison and I were also thinking about starting a band, which would also fall under the heading of bad use of celebrity.’ That’s when he really went off on me. ‘Who the f--- does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe.’ He really went after me and so I sent him a note going, ‘Dude, the only people who succeed when two famous people are fighting is PEOPLE magazine. What the f--- is wrong with you?'” Clooney detailed.
Crowe also had several confrontations with the media on top of his infamous 2005 phone throwing incident.
Sean Connery
Before Sean Connery's death at 90, the James Bond actor's neighbors and fans opened up about his degrading words and rude treatment toward people around him.
"Cursing and otherwise using indecent language, Connery demeaned Marla's father, refused to lower the noise and slammed the door in her face," the $30 million lawsuit filed by Dr. Burton Sultan read.
Connery also infamously offered rude replies during an interview.
Sofía Vergara
In 2023, Teresa Giudice revealed on her "Namaste B------" with Melissa Pfeister that Sofía Vergara was the rudest celebrity she had ever met.
"Sofía Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofía together,’" the reality TV star recalled. "I didn’t want a picture with her. I never ask to take a picture with anybody. When we went to go take a picture, she was standing in front of me — okay, that's not how you take a picture."
America's Got Talent viewers also slammed Vergara in 2023 for her attitude toward the Rybka twins following their audition after saying the siblings "were not that talented."
William Shatner
Star Trek actor William Shatner has been called out several times because of his alleged unpleasant attitude.
One wrote on Reddit, "William Shatner said he would give me an autograph in Hawaii when I was about ten . He said 'lemme get a pen,' got in his limo and drove off."
Shatner also found himself in hot water when he made a series of rude hand gestures while appearing on Conan O' Brien's Tonight Show.