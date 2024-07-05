12 Celebrities Who Aren't That Nice: From Sofía Vergara to Reese Witherspoon and More

Ashton Kutcher appears on celebrities and fans' hate lists because of his behavior.

In 2023, both Rosie O'Donnell and Sharon Osbourne shared their experiences with Kutcher, with the two celebrities calling him "rude" and "disgusting."

O'Donnell shared a TikTok update in which she weighed in on Kutcher and Mila Kunis' character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two rapes.

"If I was [Ashton Kutcher] and [Mila Kunis], and my good friend of 25 years, someone that I've known and been around and am very close to, know their family, was accused and convicted of a heinous crime and convicted like [Danny Masterson] was, I would never write a letter supporting them," O'Donnell said. "But, I don't know what kind of relationship Danny had with Ashton and Mila, I really don't."

O'Donnell also called Kutcher's resurfaced video, where he made a comment about then-underage girls Hilary Duff, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, "just creepy and disgusting."

On the other hand, Sharon called Ashton a "rude little boy" during an E! News segment. It resonated with what she shared in a 2018 episode of The Talk, saying she did not get on with the Guess Who star.