'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Insists She Did Not Use Ozempic to Achieve 60-Pound Weight Loss

ree drummond
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Ree Drummond clarified to followers about how she lost 60 pounds three years ago.

The Pioneer Woman star recently shared on Facebook that she was updating her 2021 post about how she dropped the fat to address the latest celebrity weight-loss craze.

ree drummond
Source: MEGA

Ree Drummond is know for her blog 'The Pioneer Woman.'

“I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications,” she insisted.

“I support anyone who has success using the above medications,” the 55-year-old noted. “I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who’ve experienced incredible results.”

Drummond joked that the “boring truth” was she did not know of the drugs when she started her journey, but she admitted she “might have been tempted to try them.”

“Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option … but you’ll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!” the mother-of-five added.

ree drummond
Source: MEGA

Ree Drummond is a published author.

Drummond began sharing details about the change in her appearance in May 2021 after she had already lost 40 pounds.

“No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights,” she said at the time.

“I look better but I feel so much better, and that’s what really counts,” the Food Network star noted. “I’m still a goofball, I just have a lot more energy.”

The cookbook author revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she decided to get healthier after hitting “rock bottom.”

ree drummod
Source: MEGA

Ree Drummond is a mother-of-five.

“I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, ‘I am going to start tomorrow, I am doing something different,’” she said of a particularly bad binge eating moment.

“And I just started and I almost lost 60 pounds now,” she said.

As OK! previously reported, the food blogger last made headlines in December 2023 when she revealed she and husband Ladd Drummond skinny dip together “three to four evenings a week.”

“Now that all the kids are gone from the house, we could have a hope of enjoying a hot tub relatively free of Pringles and pop cans (or other cans!),” she wrote.

ree drummond
Source: MEGA

Ree Drummond is married to Ladd Drummond.

“The only complication, and I’m sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren’t swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit,” she continued. “So we waited till dark because I’m shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits. It was absolute bliss — warm, bubbly bliss.”

However, Ree assured readers the water is “way too hot” for any kind of “middle-aged Harlequin country romance.”

Source: OK!

We may be naked, but we typically just sit in the heavenly water, stare up at the smog-free sky, talk about our hopes, dreams, concerns, and fears…and laugh at the dogs,” she penned.

