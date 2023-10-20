Princess Charlene Noticeably Absent From Royal Monaco Outing Amid Divorce Rumors
Princess Charlene was noticeably absent from a Monégasques royal family outing — but Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Caroline were spotted at the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner in Monte Carlo.
AMADE was founded in 1963 by Charlene's mother-in-law, Grace Kelly, to advocate for children around the world. Although Charlene has done charity work for the organization, it's unclear why she was unable to make an appearance.
The snub follows Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert, publicly denying divorce rumors after a French outlet claimed the Olympian was living in a different country.
OK! previously reported the couple was offended by the endless headlines.
"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us … they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Charlene expressed disappointment when chatting with a South African news outlet.
"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the mom-of-two explained. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."
In recent years, Albert has been open about his support of Charlene and her ability to manage royal responsibilities despite her health battle.
"She supports me in leading the Principality, but we're not attached to each other 24 hours a day," the royal gushed. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."
After a series of complications and several surgeries for a severe ear, nose and throat infection, Charlene spent time in her home country of South Africa.
"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert told an outlet when the princess returned to Monaco after taking a step back from royal duties.
Although Charlene took a break from her role to focus on healing, Albert celebrated her ability to get back to work and continue her humanitarian work.
"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he shared. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are."
"As you know, last year...last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year," he added. "And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."
Charlene's absence was reported by GB News.