Princess Charlene Noticeably Absent From Royal Monaco Outing Amid Divorce Rumors

AMADE was founded in 1963 by Charlene's mother-in-law, Grace Kelly, to advocate for children around the world. Although Charlene has done charity work for the organization, it's unclear why she was unable to make an appearance.

The snub follows Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert, publicly denying divorce rumors after a French outlet claimed the Olympian was living in a different country.

OK! previously reported the couple was offended by the endless headlines.

"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us … they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."