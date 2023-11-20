Princess Charlene and Prince Albert All Smiles With Their Twins on Monaco's National Day: Photos
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were all smiles while celebrating Monaco's National Day with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Sunday, November 19, as the foursome all appeared on the balcony and waved to the crowd.
The gathering commemorated the centennial of Prince Rainier III, who developed Monaco's modern dynasty alongside his wife, Grace Kelly.
Aside from Albert's household, the prince's sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, were also in attendance.
The parents' recent outing follows their awkward moment at the Rugby World Cup, according to body language expert Judi James, who analyzed the pair's behavior during a tournament.
"The rugby seems to have prompted a much-longed-for-by-their-fans PDA from Charlene and Albert here, although the air of underlying awkwardness seems to be sadly intact," James told GB News.
With Charlene's history of being a South African Olympic swimmer, the princess was excited to root for her home country.
"Charlene’s limpet hug, with both arms flung round her husband’s shoulders in a gesture of spontaneous joy (presumably at the rugby score) is a rare act of happy affection from a woman whose unspeakably sad eye expressions and rather rigid body poses tend to spark concern," the professional explained after photos circulated of Charlene attempting to embrace Albert after the South African team scored a point.
"Albert’s response looks more measured and mature though," she added.
Despite his interesting reaction, James noticed Albert's affectionate ways. .
"His hands are placed on her back at the shoulders, making it a more awkward and less enthusiastic response. One hand looks raised as though he is performing the pat that will usually signal ‘break,'" the author stated. "Albert does gaze at his wife’s face with a warm-looking smile."
"But it’s clearly her moment for celebrating the rugby win, while he appears very slightly bemused here," she concluded.
Charlene and Albert have gone on to attend events as a couple, but the duo was forced to address the hearsay after a European paper claimed they lived in separate countries.
"I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," Albert said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Charlene made similar comments to a South African news station.
"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the blonde beauty exclaimed. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."