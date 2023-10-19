OK Magazine
Prince William and Kate Middleton Slammed for 'Not Pulling Their Weight' as They Juggle Royal Responsibilities and Parenthood

prince william kate middleton accused not pulling weight
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are finding the balance between being present parents and full-time royals, as they are dedicated to their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

prince william kate middleton accused not pulling weight
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are dedicated to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A source claimed that the future king and queen have been criticized for the amount of time they spend away from their duties.

"There’s a growing feeling that William and Kate aren’t pulling their weight. They are the future of the monarchy and are themselves senior members of the royal family," the insider added.

"William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy. Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young," they continued.

prince william kate middleton accused not pulling weight
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their summer with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Recently, Kate decided to skip William's upcoming Earthshot Prize event in Singapore to help George prepare for a standardized test, and the princess stayed home in the U.K. while her husband was in New York City.

"The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him," the confidant added.

prince william kate middleton accused not pulling weight
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are dedicated to creating a stable environment for Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

OK! previously reported William and Kate decided to spend the summer away from their jobs to dedicate the season to their three youngsters, and palace staffers applauded the couple for their family-focused values.

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a source told an outlet. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that’s how she grew up."

"She wasn’t brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day," the insider explained.

prince william kate middleton accused not pulling weight
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte the 'Middleton Way.'

In an interview, royal expert Duncan Larcombe noted that the Princess of Wales hopes George, Louis and Charlotte's upbringing will parallel hers.

"I think what we've seen for some time now is that the model William and Kate are essentially using as a family is the Middleton way," expert Larcombe said on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat. "It’s that strong family; brothers, sisters, everyone. And it is a tight unit."

Commentator Ingrid Seward shared a similar sentiment to Larcombe.

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," Seward explained. "She’s seen it; she's been around long enough ... but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground ... I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit."

Friends spoke to OK! U.K.

