Prince Harry Is 'Having Fun in L.A.' After Ditching the Royal Family: 'He Likes to Socialize and See His Friends'
Though some people think Prince Harry misses his family, another source declared the royal, 39, is living it up in California.
“He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” an insider revealed after Harry was spotted hanging out with actor Rob McElhenney. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”
If the dad-of-two decides to leave his Montecito, Calif., mansion, he has to be discreet.
“He doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about,” noted the insider. “The fact that he hasn’t been seen is proof he’s doing it right.”
Harry used to make headlines for partying hard, but now he cherishes low-key nights out with his pals.
“It’s good for his morale. He likes to socialize and see his friends and enjoy a beer or two while he’s at it," the source shared, adding that his wife, Meghan Markle, would "rather" stay home with the tots, Lilibet and Archie.
“He hates this whole ‘poor Harry’ narrative,” said the insider. “It really irritates him that people think he’s some henpecked sap under his wife’s thumb.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan, 42, moved to the U.S. in 2020 after they stepped down from their royal duties.
Almost four years after relocating, Harry said he's enjoying his time on the West Coast.
“You know, home — home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states. We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he told Hoda Kotb in 2022, adding that he's “got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”
But according to expert Kinsey Schofield, she thinks the prince is not his usual self as he's located far from his family.
“I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” Schofield stated.
“I do think Harry is likely very lonely… and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases [with the royal family],” Schofield added. “But for Meghan, I think it is mostly financial.”
The two had a tough 2023, as Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" was canceled, and they were labeled "grifters" by a Spotify executive, but they're determined to prove the haters wrong.
“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption,” a source explained.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” another insider dished. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
