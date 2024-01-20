OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Is 'Having Fun in L.A.' After Ditching the Royal Family: 'He Likes to Socialize and See His Friends'

prince harry likes la hanging
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 20 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though some people think Prince Harry misses his family, another source declared the royal, 39, is living it up in California.

“He’s been having a lot more fun in L.A. than people realize,” an insider revealed after Harry was spotted hanging out with actor Rob McElhenney. “He’s just been smart about keeping it under the radar.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry likes la hanging
Source: mega

Prince Harry is living it up in California, an insider said.

If the dad-of-two decides to leave his Montecito, Calif., mansion, he has to be discreet.

“He doesn’t want to be photographed and gossiped about,” noted the insider. “The fact that he hasn’t been seen is proof he’s doing it right.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry likes la hanging
Source: mega

The pair left the royal family in 2020.

Harry used to make headlines for partying hard, but now he cherishes low-key nights out with his pals.

“It’s good for his morale. He likes to socialize and see his friends and enjoy a beer or two while he’s at it," the source shared, adding that his wife, Meghan Markle, would "rather" stay home with the tots, Lilibet and Archie.

“He hates this whole ‘poor Harry’ narrative,” said the insider. “It really irritates him that people think he’s some henpecked sap under his wife’s thumb.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan, 42, moved to the U.S. in 2020 after they stepped down from their royal duties.

Almost four years after relocating, Harry said he's enjoying his time on the West Coast.

“You know, home — home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states. We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” he told Hoda Kotb in 2022, adding that he's “got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

prince harry likes la hanging
Source: mega

Prince Harry has been spotted out and about on the West Coast.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

But according to expert Kinsey Schofield, she thinks the prince is not his usual self as he's located far from his family.

“I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” Schofield stated.

“I do think Harry is likely very lonely… and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases [with the royal family],” Schofield added. “But for Meghan, I think it is mostly financial.”

The two had a tough 2023, as Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" was canceled, and they were labeled "grifters" by a Spotify executive, but they're determined to prove the haters wrong.

“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption,” a source explained.

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” another insider dished. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry likes la hanging
Source: mega

Prince Harry is trying to keep his meetups under the radar, the source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Star spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.