Prince Harry Is 'Lonely' and Misses the Royal Family — But He Refuses to 'Patch Things Up'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skipped out on the royal Christmas celebration in the U.K., but an expert thinks the Duke of Sussex yearns for the time he once spent with the Windsors.
"I think that there are elements to Prince Harry; I do think he truly misses his family," American commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the U.K. to patch things up."
In 2020, the Sussexes moved to California after deciding to take a step back from their royal duties, and since then, they've struggled to establish themselves in Hollywood. A publication branded the couple as "the biggest losers of 2023," and it remains unclear how they will salvage their reputations.
"She would like to utilize the platform that they gave her to monetize this fame or infamy," the podcaster continued. "I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial."
There were whispers of the Duchess of Sussex working with French fashion house Dior, but both parties denied the claims.
"People like Dior that were rumored to be working with Meghan previously, recently dressed Queen Camilla," Schofield continued.
"And on top of that, recently named the young woman playing Kate Middleton in The Crown as their new face of Dior. It's not Meghan, it's Kate from The Crown that's the new face of Dior," she stated.
Although insiders revealed the Sussexes were ready to extend an olive branch to King Charles, some people wondered if the change of heart was due to their professional woes.
"So when we talk about Harry and Meghan eager to reconcile this holiday season, how do you not acknowledge the fact that there are similar reports that Harry and Meghan need to reconcile with the royal family so that they can try to navigate in Hollywood?" the media personality wondered.
OK! previously reported Schofield discussed a magazine profile about the Sussexs' desire to rebrand in Tinseltown.
"I think this magazine cover is a desperate attempt to distract from articles like the one that appeared over the weekend," Schofield said on TalkTV. "The article claims that Meghan's talent agency is struggling to find opportunities for her because brands do not want to jeopardize their relationships with the royal family."
Along with the story, Meghan was spotted in a social media video for coffee brand Clevr Blends.
"She likely thinks she's having the last laugh with a PR stunt that will ensure that all these media outlets are acknowledging a company that she's invested in," Schofield theorized. "Will it translate to sales? Who knows?"