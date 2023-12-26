Prince Harry Is 'Lonely' and Misses the Royal Family — But He Refuses to 'Patch Things Up'

"I think that there are elements to Prince Harry; I do think he truly misses his family," American commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the U.K. to patch things up."

In 2020, the Sussexes moved to California after deciding to take a step back from their royal duties, and since then, they've struggled to establish themselves in Hollywood. A publication branded the couple as "the biggest losers of 2023," and it remains unclear how they will salvage their reputations.

"She would like to utilize the platform that they gave her to monetize this fame or infamy," the podcaster continued. "I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial."