Meghan Markle Is 'Frustrated' by Prince Harry's Desire to 'Speak His Mind'

meghan markle frustrated by prince harrys desire to speak his mind
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended 2023 by being branded as the "biggest losers of 2023," and now the couple is hoping to rebrand themselves in the new year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing to pursue careers in Hollywood, and a body language expert noticed how their demeanor changed in recent months.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often work together.

"From a non-verbal perspective, we have definitely seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, to be open and honest about how he feels," Darren Stanton said in an interview.

The Duchess of Sussex is slowly returning to her public life, as she was recently spotted in an Instagram video for the latte company Clevr Blends.

"Megan remains super confident. However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way," the hypnotist noted. "There are times where you can see her frustration shine through, whether it is with Harry or herself."

Source: MEGA

A friend claimed Meghan Markle is still popular in the U.S.

Although the former actress can appear tense at times, Stanton stressed that the Sussexes have a shared admiration for one another.

According to Stanton, the duo has "great respect and support for each other."

"They had some highs and lows, but they still remain a strong brand as ever," the commentator continued. "If you introduce a couple together and the world knows them together, and then they find themselves in a situation where they need to find their own projects and their own identity, there is going to be a lot of speculation."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is rumored to be relaunching 'The Tig.'

After leaving The Firm, the pair launched their joint brand, Archewell, but they're expected to pursue their individual dreams in 2024.

"But on top of being a couple, they are both working on their own things," he said. "They are fully supportive of each other's concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another, they have different meanings."

"Everybody understands that they're not just going to stand still," the television personality concluded.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

OK! previously reported friends close to the American-based royals shared that the pair is hopeful for their futures in Tinseltown.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source told an outlet. “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption."

In June of 2023, Spotify announced they were parting ways with Archewell Audio, leading Bill Simmons to brand the spouses as "grifters."

Despite the Spotify executive's commentary, the insider claimed the Suits star is still an influential figure within the U.S.

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”

Meghan signed with WME last April, and since then, the actress has kept a low profile, but she's expected to prioritize charitable endeavors and her production company.

Aside from maintaining her American fanbase, the mom-of-two and the Duke of Sussex will begin to distance themselves from their time as working royals.

“Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the source stated. “They’re moving on.”

“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”

Stanton spoke to The Mirror.

