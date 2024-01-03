Meghan Markle Is 'Frustrated' by Prince Harry's Desire to 'Speak His Mind'

"From a non-verbal perspective, we have definitely seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year. He is far more willing to speak his mind, to be open and honest about how he feels," Darren Stanton said in an interview.

The Duchess of Sussex is slowly returning to her public life, as she was recently spotted in an Instagram video for the latte company Clevr Blends.

"Megan remains super confident. However, I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way," the hypnotist noted. "There are times where you can see her frustration shine through, whether it is with Harry or herself."