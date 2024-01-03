Prince Harry's Instagram Cameo Leaves 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Fans 'Disappointed'
Prince Harry was spotted making an Instagram cameo with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, and although the Duke of Sussex was smiling in the snapshots, fans of the program weren't enthusiastic about the new trio.
"Great seeing Harry and some of my favorite club owners Bill and Bob last night at @lafc v. @intermiamicf. Seeing @leomessi play live: wow," Howerton wrote in a September 2023 caption.
Despite the joy on their faces, commenters urged the actor to remove the snapshot from his platform.
"Can you please take down the Prince Harry photo? He loves his privacy," one person advised.
"I’m a little disappointed by the 2nd photo," another added.
Harry's desire to avoid the media influenced his legal battle against the British tabloid industry. OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex celebrated his legal victory in his phone hacking case in December of 2023.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry said in a statement.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," the famous redhead penned.
In 2019, Harry began his fight against the Mirror Group, but the process took almost half a decade to reach a verdict.
"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the Duke of Sussex continued.
"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he added.
The Spare author saw the High Court's decision as justice being served.
"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry concluded. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."
The media company was required to pay the veteran $180,000 in damages.
"We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago," the Mirror Group said. "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."
Judge Timothy Fancourt announced his ruling in December 2023.
Fancourt believes the company "only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered" and "was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behavior of the press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all."