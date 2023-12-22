Prince William Won't 'Be Shedding a Tear Over' Prince Harry's Christmas Snub

"I don't think William will be shedding a tear over this," Jennie Bond said in an interview. "Deep down, I'm sure he still loves Harry, but I don't think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them."

In his memoir, Harry labeled the Prince of Wales his "archnemesis" and painted the future king as irrational.

"I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can't see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family — or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back," Bond explained. "I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment — and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts."