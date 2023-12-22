Prince William Won't 'Be Shedding a Tear Over' Prince Harry's Christmas Snub
It wouldn't be a royal Christmas without excluding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend the season in the U.S., and sources claimed Prince William is comfortable with their anticipated absence.
"I don't think William will be shedding a tear over this," Jennie Bond said in an interview. "Deep down, I'm sure he still loves Harry, but I don't think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them."
In his memoir, Harry labeled the Prince of Wales his "archnemesis" and painted the future king as irrational.
"I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can't see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family — or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back," Bond explained. "I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment — and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts."
OK! previously reported a royal insider shared King Charles would have “loved nothing more than” to see Harry during the gathering, but there was "no chance" of the Sussexes being invited to the event.
According to the source, William and Kate Middleton are still disappointed in Harry's recent behavior.
“But it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the source admitted. “It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Aside from the Wales' feelings, the confidant said Charles was worried the royal rebels would publicize their private conversations.
“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them," the pal added.
The Sussexes' presence might not be wanted at the royal dinner party, but a source revealed the duo is getting ready for the new year.
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” the insider exclaimed.
“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption," they continued.
In April, the Suits star signed with WME, and she took a step back from being in the public eye after the cancelation of her podcast, "Archetypes." Her Spotify partnership came to an end in June, but brands are still interested in collaborating with the Duchess of Sussex in the future.
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they noted. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
Meghan is slowly returning to the entertainment industry, but she remains “laser-focused” on the Archewell Foundation and "everything she considers must fall in line with an Archewell initiative."
